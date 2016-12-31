Professional development (Dec. 31, 2016)

Six HEI employees earn professional registrations

Six Houston Engineering Inc. of Fargo employees have earned their professional engineer

registrations: Bjorn Berg, Nic Cullen, Thomas Eskro, Garrett Monson, Andrew Vistad and Jacob Wognum.

Berg, Eskro and Wognum all work at HEI's Fargo office, Cullen and Vistad work at HEI's Bismarck office and Monson works at HEI's Maple Grove, Minn., office.