Professional development (Dec. 31, 2016)
Moran earns professional engineering license
Colin Moran an engineer at KLJ, a West Fargo engineering, surveying and planning firm, has earned a professional engineering license. Moran earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.
Six HEI employees earn professional registrations
Six Houston Engineering Inc. of Fargo employees have earned their professional engineer
registrations: Bjorn Berg, Nic Cullen, Thomas Eskro, Garrett Monson, Andrew Vistad and Jacob Wognum.
Berg, Eskro and Wognum all work at HEI's Fargo office, Cullen and Vistad work at HEI's Bismarck office and Monson works at HEI's Maple Grove, Minn., office.