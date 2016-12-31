Honors and officers (Dec. 31, 2016)
Sons of Norway names president, officers
The Sons Of Norway, Fargo Krengen Lodge 25, has named its 2017 officers:
Kyle Handegard, president; Sondra Vick, vice president; Carrol T. Juven, counselor; Marilyn Martinson, treasurer; Paul Vesledahl, financial secretary; Jan Malakowsky, secretary; Barbara Juven, marshall; Charlotte Jacobson, assistant marshall; Roger Butenhoff, publicity director; Tom Newgard, historian; Arnold Ellingson, foundation director; Veryln Anderson, cultural director; Evonne Anderson, music director/musician; Joann Schlanser, assistant musician; Steve Halverson, international director; Elaine Nelson, international treasurer; Vonnie Anderson, zone two director; Janice Tommerdahl, sunshine lady; John Keating, trustee; Sharon Bohnsack, trustee; Bill Martinson, trustee.