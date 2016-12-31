Business Digest ( Dec. 31, 2016)

Midco is bringing advanced internet and networking, cable TV and phone services to Fargo as part of a multiyear investment.

The Fargo construction project has more than 100 contract labor and utility local workers, including Fargo inspectors and dozens of others involved in the project.

When the city of Fargo lifts its construction moratorium in spring 2017, Midco will finish building the last 255,000 feet of underground line to deliver Midco services to every residential address and most businesses.

Midco expects to complete the entire Fargo construction project by Sept. 1. For updates, visit www.midco.com/fargo.

Capital Credit Union receives SBA award

Capital Credit Union of Fargo was recently presented with a 2016 Director's Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration North Dakota District Office, as one of the top SBA lenders in North Dakota.

Capital Credit Union, 4900 13th Ave. S., closed 21 SBA loans totaling $2.12 million in the past year. It was recognized as a top SBA lender in North Dakota for the third consecutive year.

During the past three years, Capital Credit Union closed 62 SBA loans, providing more than $4.6 million to small businesses in 15 communities.

Carpet Garage named Dilworth Star Business

The 27th annual Dilworth Star Business of the Year is Carpet Garage, 1400 Center Ave. W.

Carpet Garage constructed a new facility on Highway 10 in 2009 and is ranked among the top 100 largest flooring retailers in the nation.

The Dilworth Star Business of the Year award is selected by a committee that annually recognizes businesses with a commitment to Dilworth in areas such as longevity, aesthetic enhancement, (re)investment and overall service to the community.

Carpet Garage will be presented with this award and honored by the Dilworth City Council at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

F&M National Bank to become Aspire Financial

Farmers and Merchants National Bank of Fargo, also known as F and M National Bank, recently announced it will change its name to Aspire Financial, effective Sunday, Jan. 1.

The name change is part of an overall rebranding effort for the bank to more accurately reflect its operating culture.