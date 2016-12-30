10 new F-M businesses to watch for in 2017

Some won't be done in 2017, including a possible new outlet center in south Fargo that developers might start building next year and start to open in 2018. But there will plenty of new businesses in the community by the time we get to next New Year's Eve.

Cookie cravings

The wait for a new cookie bakery in downtown Fargo is almost over. Insomnia Cookies will open its first North Dakota store at 412 Broadway on Saturday, Jan. 7, said Senior Marketing Manager Courtney Altamura.

The brand gets its name from its late hours, with most locations open late and offering delivery as late as 3 a.m.

Sales store

A first-of-its-kind business in North Dakota will open soon in West Fargo, offering an off-site location for estate sales and room to sell consignment and liquidation items.

Helping Hands LLC is eyeing an opening later in January or February at 423 Christianson Drive W., according to owner Kathleen Siewert. She's been in the estate sale business for more than eight years and also now offers whole-home liquidations, but it'll be her first time running a store.

The 2,000-square-foot business is said to be the first liquidation store of its kind in the state.

New turf

Fans of a popular watering hole near the North Dakota State University campus might not have to wait much longer for its return.

Owner Pete Sabo said last week that reconstruction on The Bison Turf, 1211 N. University Drive, was on track to possibly start up earlier this week. The project involves replacing the roof that burned in a July 22 fire, installing a new patio and adding an antique bar on the second floor.

As of last week, Sabo was still waiting on final city approval before work could begin. But once construction starts, he said it could be open in February or March.

'Magical parties'

Something magical is taking shape in an old Moorhead house. The Grove & Cauldron, 203 7th St. S., will open in March, owner Jen Waagen said.

The party venue will be available to rent for themed parties centered around a craft, project or theme, she said, such as making wands in the wizard room or crafting a fairy house in the fairy room.

Watch for this "magical parties" venue to open in March.

Tru Blu

Few things get locals worked up more than a new restaurant, so it was no surprise that residents were excited to learn in September that Tru Blu Social is coming to West Fargo.

The eatery, now under construction on the corner of 19th Avenue East and Ninth Street, is targeting an opening in March or April. The two-story building will feature an upscale design and room for private parties.

Taking root

After years of planning, Prairie Roots Food Co-op is almost ready to open a full-service grocery store downtown.

The new store, which will include about 5,600 square feet of retail space in the renovated main floor of a Kilbourne Group building at 1213 NP Ave., will feature regionally sourced produce and foods, a hot and cold food bar, a community room, bulk products and other unique amenities.

Look for Prairie Roots to take root in Fargo sometime later this spring.

Sanford grows

One of North Dakota's largest private construction projects is almost done. The new $494 million Sanford Medical Center, 5461 23rd Ave. S., will open in late July.

It won't be Sanford Health's first presence in Fargo, but it certainly will become a regional hub of health care and employment opportunities.

Everything about the project is massive: Clocking in at 1 million square feet and a height of 274 feet, the 11-story building will open with 284 beds, 28 operating rooms and 51 emergency department bays, as well as room for future expansion, said Senior Media Relations Specialist Nadine Aljets.

New downtown

West Fargo could look a lot different when Sheyenne Plaza opens at 444 Sheyenne St. in October or November.

Developer Todd Berning said construction on the five-story building started this year. The first floor will mainly be the new home of the VFW, while law firm Ohnstad Twichell will be on the second floor and Moore Engineering is opening a branch on the third floor. The top two floors will house two-story apartments.

Other phases of the project, which will start construction in spring 2018, include plans for a new park to the north and another mixed-use building nearby.

More rooms

A new hotel is taking shape at the soon-to-be expanded West Fargo Convention Center, which first opened in 2014.

Berning and his business associates are also behind this project, which will add a four-story Homewood Suites next to the existing Cambria Hotel and Suites at 825 Beaton Drive E.

Berning said the expansion is a partnership between his group and Cambria's owners that will add more small meeting rooms to the convention center. Everything should be open by October or November, he said, adding another business to a rapidly growing West Fargo.

"Working with the city of West Fargo is really pretty easy," Berning said. "It's still got that small-town ability to work through things."

Grocery games

A low-price grocery chain will open its first store here in Dilworth. ALDI will start construction in the spring and open late next year in a new building on the northeast corner of 34th Street and Eighth Avenue Northwest.

Matt Lilla, ALDI's regional division vice president, said last month that the chain didn't have plans yet to announce additional stores in the community. But "rising demand for ALDI is fueling significant expansion," he said, so it might not be the only one for long.