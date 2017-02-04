Business Digest (Feb. 04)

Five years ago, the foundation recorded $16 million in annual fundraising production. More than 8,600 donors made gifts.

The foundation reported outright gifts and pledges of $30.9 million, which included $5.1 million in matching funds through the North Dakota Higher Education Challenge Fund program, new gifts and commitments. Deferred commitments, also known as planned gifts or estate gifts, totaled $21.4 million.

The foundation also transferred more than $20 million to NDSU for scholarships, faculty support, college and department programs, facilities and equipment. These funds include spendable earnings from the foundation's permanent endowment and expendable funds that are available for campus programs to spend immediately.

Donations for the past five years:

• Fiscal year 2016: $52.3 million.

• Fiscal year 2015: $28.6 million.

• Fiscal year 2014: $39 million.

• Fiscal year 2013: $17.4 million.

• Fiscal year 2012: $16 million.

The NDSU Foundation and Alumni Association is a legally separate, nonprofit organization from the university.

ND State Energy Program accepting applications

The North Dakota State Energy Program is accepting applications through March 1 for projects that support renewable and energy efficiency. Priority is given to schools, political subdivisions, state agencies and non-profits.

Past projects include energy audits and demonstrations. The SEP program receives formula funds from the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information, call Andrea Pfennig at (701) 426-5295 or visit tinyurl.com/hgdvu48

EY seeks Entrepreneur Of The Year nominations

Nominations have opened for EY's annual Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards.

Now in its 31st year, Entrepreneur Of The Year remains one of the preeminent competitive awards programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Each year, EY showcases successful entrepreneurs from 25 regional competitions across the U.S. The Upper Midwest program, which encompasses Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, boasts former award winners such as Douglas M. Baker Jr. of Ecolab in Fargo.

Information is available at www.ey.com/us/eoy.

ESOP forum Feb. 15 in Fargo

A forum titled "The ABCs of ESOPs" is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave. S.

The two-hour forum will be led by David Dietz, president and CEO of Preference Employment Solutions, considered one of the first Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), or employee-owned, companies. A panel of regional ESOP experts will discuss whether employee ownership might be a good fit for local companies. The panel includes:

• Bob Hartman, partner, Lindquist & Vennum, Minneapolis.

• Joe Skorczewski, CFA, VP, Chartwell, Minneapolis.

• Jess Helvik, trust officer, Bremer Bank, Fargo.

• Kevin Weise, EVP and trust officer, Bremer Bank, St. Paul.

This seminar is part of the monthly Executive Events series organized and hosted by the Members of the100, inc., a Fargo-based business initiative founded in 2016 by Kurt McSparron. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes lunch, and can be purchased at Eventbrite, tinyurl.com/zh7wxb2.

Creative Plains Foundation launches new website

Creative Plains Foundation has launched a new website, www.creativeplains.org. Creative Plains Foundation provides children of all backgrounds with improved access to art and literacy education.

Bosch names Acme Tools Online Partner of the Year

Robert Bosch Tool Corp. announced that Acme Tools has been named Online Partner of the Year for 2016. Acme Tools is the first Bosch-certified online partner to earn the newly-created award.

Bosch cited e-commerce innovation, sales growth and overall partnership contributions in presenting the award to Acme Tools at its North American power tools headquarters in Mount Prospect, Ill.

Acme Tools has 10 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, and sells more than 40,000 products online at www.acmetools.com.

Fargo attorney expands business to Wishek

Family law attorney Alisha Ankers has opened a satellite law office in Wishek, N.D.

Ankers, a Wishek native and graduate of Hamline University and University of North Dakota School of Law, will serve clients in that community and other south-central communities from her office at 117 S. Centennial St. S., Wishek. There will be an open house in the spring.

Ankers is American Board Association certified and is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She specializes in family law areas including divorce, adoption, child custody and wills, and serves as a court-appointed child custody investigator and guardian ad litem.

Drone Focus Film Festival June 1 in Fargo

The Drone Focus Film Festival will be June 1 at the Fargo Theatre.

NDstrong, an educational film nonprofit organization, and Emerging Prairie, a nonprofit based in Fargo, are working together on the event, which is part of a larger Drone Focus conference.

The Drone Focus Film Festival will highlight the application and end product of the drone user in a competitive, creative atmosphere. All submitted films will be judged and the winners will receive cash and/or in-kind prizes.

For more information, visit emergingprairie.com/drone-focus-conference.

Red River, Aztech Software announce merger

Red River Software of Fargo, a Cultura company, announced it has merged with Aztech Software, headquartered in Greeley, Colo.

Red River Software provides the development and support of operations and accounting software for specialized industries, including convenience stores, co-ops and fuel dealers across the United States. Aztech Software provides application software for petroleum/fuel marketers and convenience stores. Its solutions cover back office accounting, inventory, store automation, and other critical customer needs within these vertical industries.

Parent company Cultura Technologies LLC acquired Red River Software in 2015 and Aztech Software in 2016. For more information about Red River Software, visit www.redriversoftware.com.

Park Co. Realtors receives Silver Star award

Park Co. Realtors has received the 2016 Silver Star Award from Cartus, a global relocation company. This is the first time Park Co. Realtors has received the award. The Silver Star is awarded to brokerages that meet a variety of performance goals set by Cartus each year.

Holiday Inn Fargo hosts reopening ribbon cutting

The Holiday Inn Fargo, 3803 13th Ave. S., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Feb. 2, in honor of its multimillion-dollar renovation. The hotel renovated its entrance, lounge and bar, restaurant, convention space and guest rooms.

For more information, visit www.fargohi.com.