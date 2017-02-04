Fargo Tire closes its south location, but won't say why
FARGO—A tire shop has closed, but the company wouldn't discuss the reasons behind the closure or when it happened.
Fargo Tire Service Inc. closed its south Fargo location at 3201 32nd Ave. S., a man who identified himself as Paul confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 1. He declined to say his last name or job title.
He confirmed that the parking lot was made smaller by a construction project that widened 39th Street South. He also said there were no layoffs as a result of the closure.
According to Forum archives, this shop opened in 2007. Fargo Tire Service has been in the region since 1950.
Paul said the company's other location at 2020 Main Ave. is still open and wasn't affected by this change.