Federal government moves to close protest camps

    Fargo Tire closes its south location, but won't say why

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 1:31 a.m.
    Fargo Tire Service Inc. has closed its south Fargo location at 3201 39th St. S., as seen in 2008 in this Google Street View capture. Google / Special to The Forum

    FARGO—A tire shop has closed, but the company wouldn't discuss the reasons behind the closure or when it happened.

    Fargo Tire Service Inc. closed its south Fargo location at 3201 32nd Ave. S., a man who identified himself as Paul confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 1. He declined to say his last name or job title.

    He confirmed that the parking lot was made smaller by a construction project that widened 39th Street South. He also said there were no layoffs as a result of the closure.

    According to Forum archives, this shop opened in 2007. Fargo Tire Service has been in the region since 1950.

    Paul said the company's other location at 2020 Main Ave. is still open and wasn't affected by this change.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a reporter for The Forum since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
