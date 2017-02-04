Honors and officers (Feb. 4, 2017)

The committee was created in 2015 to assist BBB with regional outreach efforts.

High Point Networks honors top employees for 2016

High Point Networks of West Fargo honored its top employees at its annual meeting and company party on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo.

Tom McDougall, president and CEO of High Point Networks, presented the following awards:

• Matt Peabody, systems engineer, Lewis & Clark Award for exploring new markets and new technologies.

• Jason Holly, systems engineer, Growth Award for showing the most growth in the past year.

• Nicole Enkers, marketing coordinator, Outstanding Newcomer Award for making an immediate impact at the company.

• Lynn Soeth, project manager, Extra Mile Award for achieving the highest level of service with customers, vendors and team members.

• Patrick Fowler, network engineer, Teamwork Award for putting the team first.

• Kelly Schlauderaff, chief financial officer, High Point Award, for living the company's mission and values.

• Jason Herner, James Jerger and Ken Farnham were recognized for 10 years of service.

• Clyde Pickett, Damon Andrews, Paul Wold and Kyle Bishop were recognized for five years of service.

Insure Forward Names 2016 Top Producers

Insure Forward announced its top producers for 2016, as measured by new business. The following insurance sales agents are based at Insure Forward in Fargo:

Adam Schaan, Larry Werlinger and Jon Erickson were named platinum producers. Jeff Kleven was named a gold producer. Kip Erickson was named a silver producer.

Four join North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group

North Dakota Collaborative Divorce Group, a group of attorneys, divorce coaches, child specialists and financial experts who work on collaborative divorce, has four new members.

Christel A. Croxen is an associate attorney at Gjesdahl Law, Fargo. Croxen attended the University of South Florida and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English literature. She earned a law degree in 2013, graduating magna cum laude from the University of North Dakota School of Law. She is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Tasha Gahner is a family law attorney with Melinda Weerts Law, in Fargo. She earned an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Amber Gustafson opened Gustafson Law in her hometown of Moorhead in 2011, practicing in the areas of family law and criminal law. She spent eight years in the Minnesota Army National Guard and is trained as a mentor, parenting investigator, guardian ad litem and early neutral evaluator. She is licensed in Minnesota and North Dakota and has prior work experience as a judicial law clerk, associate attorney and public defender.

Carol Kapaun Ratchenski is a licensed professional counselor in the state of North Dakota, a compassionate communication/ non-violent communication trainer, a mediator and a group conflict mediator. Ratchenski has been in private practice in Fargo since 1994, specializing in individuals, couples, communication skill building, group experiences and conflict resolution. She is the owner operator of Center for Compassion and Creativity at The Spirit Room, 111 Broadway.

Fargo VA announces DAISY award winner

Fargo VA Health Care System registered nurse Leah Beekman was recently presented with the DAISY award.

Beekman works in the intensive care unit of the Fargo VA Medical Center. The Fargo VA Health Care System partners with the DAISY Foundation to celebrate extraordinary nurses. The award is presented to nurses who are recognized as outstanding role models and consistently demonstrate excellence through clinical expertise and compassionate, extraordinary care.