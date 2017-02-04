Contributions (Feb. 4, 2016)

Open Doors 65 receives winter coat donation

Employees at the Fargo Ferrellgas office collected 27 coats, scarves, hats and gloves and donated them on Jan. 9 to Open Doors 65.

The donation was part of an effort through which the nationwide propane retailer collected nearly 3,000 new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves, and donated them to 73 charities nationwide.

ShareHouse Foundation awarded grant

The ShareHouse Foundation, on behalf of ShareHouse Inc., has been awarded a $156,038 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to renovate one of its residential buildings.

This renovation will allow for safety and handicap accessibility updates. ShareHouse is a nonprofit substance abuse treatment center located in Fargo and New York Mills, Minn.

Cares for Kids Radiothon raises nearly $156,000

Nearly $156,000 was raised for Children's Miracle Network at Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo on Jan. 26 and 27 during the Cares for Kids Radiothon presented by Bell Bank.

All donations will stay local to help area children and support special programs, fund high-tech medical equipment and fund research and education for Sanford Children's Hospital.

Midwest Radio stations Froggy 99.9 (99.9 FM), Y94 (93.7 FM) and KFGO The Mighty 790 (790 AM) aired live from Sanford Medical Center Broadway, sharing personal stories of how Sanford Children's Hospital made a difference in the lives of kids and families in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.caresforkids.sanfordhealth.org.

Children's Miracle Network receives $13,000

First Community Credit Union recently held fundraisers for its fourth-quarter charity, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through Credit Unions for Kids.

Credit union employees choose a different organization each quarter to support by raising money and awareness. With a match from COOP Financial Services, the credit union was able to donate $13,000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a network of hospitals that have been helping kids in need for over 30 years. North Dakota's local CMN hospital is Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo.

Funds were raised through various means, including selling chocolate bars, casual Fridays, a parking spot raffle, holiday icons and Shop for Miracles, where the credit union made a donation on International Credit Union Day. One additional fundraising attempt, made by the credit union's administration office, was a penny drive to create a way for individuals to vote for their favorite Christmas-decorated department. This fundraiser raised $525.

The $6,600 raised by FCCU was matched by CO-OP Financial Services as part of its CO-OP Miracle Match program.