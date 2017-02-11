Business Digest (Feb. 11)

Ihry Insurance Agency named Advantage Agent

Ihry Insurance Agency in West Fargo has been named a Farmers Alliance

Advantage Agent for 2017 by the Farmers Alliance Companies in McPherson, Kan.

To qualify, an agency must exhibit superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years. Reaching this level of distinction is a reflection of this agency's commitment to customers and community.

Farmers Alliance named Advantage Agent

First International Insurance, with locations in Fargo and West Fargo, has been named a Farmers Alliance Advantage Agent for 2017 by the Farmers Alliance Cos. in McPherson, Kan.

To qualify, an agency must exhibit superior professionalism and profitability over five consecutive years. Reaching this level of distinction is a reflection of this agency's commitment to customers and community.

FCCU to host fundraiser for abused, foster children

During each quarter of 2017, First Community Credit Union (FCCU) will host fundraisers for different organizations. The charities are voted on by employees.

The first charity is Project Ignite Light, which is an organization that gives thousands of abused children a piece of security and hope. It provides about 200 "Bags of Hope" each month to reported abused children in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. The bags are free for the children and delivered through local advocacy centers. Each bag is customized for the child's age and gender, and includes a blanket, pajamas, undergarments, personal hygiene items, flashlight, book and a water bottle.

To support Project Ignite Light, each FCCU branch will host a pajama drive for staff, members and the community to donate.

FCCU is collecting new two-piece pajamas in sizes newborn through 18 years old. New fleece tie blankets are also accepted as a donation. They must be 1.5 yards each side and consist of two piece of fabric; one solid and one patterned. For specific instructions, visit www.ignitelight.org.

The pajama and blanket drive continue through March 31. FCCU will also hold casual Fridays, casual day with tennis shoes and an internal silent auction for employees to help raise additional funds.

Manufacturing index increases in January

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, an economic indicator for a nine-state region stretching from Arkansas to North Dakota, rose for January, according the latest survey results.

The Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, rose in January to its highest level since February 2015. This is the second straight month that the index has climbed above growth neutral, rising to a solid 54.7 from December's 53.1 and November's 46.5.

Employment: The January employment index soared to its highest level since August 2014. The new job or employment gauge climbed to 57 from December's 50.9.

When asked to name the biggest challenge to their company's 2017 economic success, almost one-third, or 29.7 percent, of supply managers reported finding and hiring qualified workers was the biggest obstacle.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wage rates for the final quarter of 2016 compared to the same quarter in 2015 are: up 7.2 percent for Minnesota, up 0.6 percent for Nebraska, up 6.4 percent for North Dakota and up 0.2 percent for South Dakota.

Wholesale Prices: The wholesale inflation gauge remained in a range indicating rising inflationary pressures at the wholesale level as the prices-paid index jumped to 74.2 from 70.4 in December. Almost one-fifth of businesses, or 19.7 percent, reported a first quarter rate hike would have a negative impact on their company's business outlook and profitability.

Confidence: Looking ahead six months, economic optimism, as captured by the January business confidence index, rose to 69.5 from 63.3 in December.

Inventories: The January inventory index, which tracks the change in the level of raw materials and supplies, slide to 50 from December's 52.8.

Trade: The much stronger U.S. dollar restrained the new export orders index as the index fell to 48.7 from 54.0 in December, and the import index sank to 46.7 from December's 53.7.

Minnesota: The January Business Conditions Index for Minnesota jumped to 54.7 from December's 52.3. Components of the overall January index from the monthly survey of supply managers were new orders at 55.4, production or sales at 57.1, delivery lead time at 52.8, inventories at 51.5, and employment at 57.2.

North Dakota: After moving above growth neutral for December, North Dakota's overall, or Business Conditions Index slipped below the threshold for January. The index fell to 49.7 from 51 in December. Components of the overall index were new orders at 54.7, production or sales at 54.1, delivery lead time at 51.1, employment at 52.1, and inventories at 36.7.

South Dakota: The Business Conditions Index for South Dakota improved to 57.2 from December's 56.5. Components of the overall index for the January survey of supply managers in the state were new orders at 56.9, production or sales at 57.0, delivery lead time at 53.6, inventories at 58.8, and employment at 59.7.

West Central Initiative launches website to help businesses

The West Central Initiative has launched a website to help businesses develop continuity plans that prepare them for potential disaster.

Stayopenforbiz.org was created to motivate businesses to begin, refine and improve a disaster recovery plan for their companies.

The website provides suggestions, how-to guides and planning templates from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and other emergency planning resources.

Bethany earns Pinnacle Quality awards

Bethany Retirement Living has been awarded 10 Customer Experience Awards from Pinnacle Quality Insight.

The skilled nursing facility at Bethany on 42nd was recognized in two categories: cleanliness, and safety and security. The skilled nursing facility at Bethany on University received awards in three categories: quality of food, laundry service, and communication from facility. The Gables Senior Living at Bethany on 42nd was honored in one category: response to problems. The Towers Assisted Living and Basic Care at Bethany on University was recognized in four categories: overall satisfaction, quality of food, dining service and communication from facility.

Pediatric Therapy Partners to open new clinic

Pediatric Therapy Partners is adding a new clinic in Fargo that offers pediatric neuropsychology and mental health counseling to serve children and adolescents in the area. The new clinic will also house and expand some services including speech-language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

The Pediatric Therapy Partners Neurobehavioral Health Clinic will be at 3401 45th St. S., Suite A, in Fargo and plans to open by April 15.

The company has hired neuropsychologist Justin Boseck to its pediatric mental health team.

Boseck is a licensed psychologist, a clinical neuropsychologist and a certified brain injury specialist.

VisionBank opening West Fargo branch

VisionBank will open a full-service banking location Monday, Feb. 20, at 820 34th Ave. E. in West Fargo near the intersection of 32nd Avenue East and Veterans Boulevard.

MinnKota Recycling promotes 'Love your Charity'

"Love your Charity" is being celebrated by MinnKota Recycling through April 29.

During this promotion, individuals can deliver clean, sorted recyclable materials to one of MinnKota's redemption centers and donate the proceeds to one of more than 180 qualified charitable organizations registered with MinnKota. MinnKota will then pay the designated charitable organizations the proceeds as follows:

• Aluminum cans: current buyback price plus 5 cents per pound.

• No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles: 2 cents per pound.

• Magazines: 2 cents per pound.

• Newspaper: 2 cents per pound.

• Sorted paper: 2 cents per pound.

• Steel and tin cans: 2 cents per pound.

For more information, visit www.minnkota.biz.

Johnson and Johnson Insurance named to club

Johnson and Johnson Insurance Agency of Moorhead has been named to Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Co. of Minneapolis' President's Club. This award recognizes outstanding continued service to customers and community, and superior performance.

Employees of the agency are Greg Johnson, Sean Bertie, Tim Rehder, Phil Johnson, Roland Johnson, Cheri Stangeland, Deb Sundet, Amy Langer, Nichole Gilbertson and Renae Thomas.

Otter Tail County marketing campaign wins honor

For the second consecutive year, the Otter Tail Lakes Country Association received the Travel Marketing Award of Excellence at the recent 2017 annual Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel.

Organizations from across the state were recognized for their contributions to the state's $14.4 billion travel and tourism industry.

The Otter Tail organization was honored for its innovative branding campaign called "Find Your Inner Otter."

BBB offers tips on consolidating student loans

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB) is offering tips to consumers before they seek student loan consolidation assistance:

• Be proactive. If interested in consolidating your existing student loans, contact the Loan Consolidation Information Call Center at (800) 557-7392 or visit www.studentloans.gov. Remember, you don't need the assistance of any company to consolidate your loans, but you do need to know if you're eligible to proceed with consolidation.

• Research companies and their complaint histories for free at www.bbb.org.

• Make sure to understand the offer and be wary of verbal promises. Never agree to anything over the phone. Ask the company to send their offer in writing. From there, contact your loan servicing company, your school's financial aid office, the Department of Education, or the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to make sure the offer is legitimate.

• Ask what service the company is providing. Some companies say they can offer "relief" for student loan holders. However, all they do — for a fee — is work with your loan servicer to secure a temporary deferment or forbearance. These options are something borrowers can seek for free and, if granted, only delay loan repayment for a specified time.

If borrowers feel they have been misled by a company offering assistance consolidating their student loans, they should file complaints at www.bbb.org, their state attorney general's office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau www.consumerprotection.gov.