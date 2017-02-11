Honors and officers (Feb. 11, 2017)

Maher owns Maher Financial Group and has been a New York Life agent since 2001. He is associated with New York Life's North Dakota office in Fargo. He earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University.

Groth receives Stars of Life award

Reed Groth, flight paramedic for Sanford AirMed in Fargo, received an award at the Stars of Life fifth biennial celebration. The celebration is held to recognize and reward individuals who epitomize the mission of emergency medical service. Seven people, including Groth, received the award.

Groth started his EMS career in 2002 as an emergency medical technician in Bismarck for Metro Ambulance Service. During his career, Groth has worked in other capacities, including working for F-M Ambulance for 10 years and also serving on the SWAT team in the Red River Valley.

The Stars of Life program was established in 2009 to recognize individuals who have a strong commitment and enthusiasm for EMS in North Dakota. The chosen Stars symbolize the spirit of volunteerism, as well as those who go above and beyond the call of duty to benefit their communities.

Albrecht recognized by DAR

The Dacotah Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its Community Service Award to Michelle Albrecht.

Albrecht volunteers with the New Life Center in Fargo and has been the co-chair of the New Life Center Auxiliary Prayer Breakfast and Evening Dessert. She also volunteers at the thrift store and is a member of the New Life Center board.

The DAR Community Service Award is presented to an individual who contributes to the community as a volunteer by organizing or participating in community activities.

Westgard Larson named to Million Dollar Round Table

Jessica Westgard Larson of the Dakotas Business Center of Principal Financial Group, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table in addition to qualifying for the company's Leaders' Edge Premier Club.

Westgard Larson is an eight-year qualifier of the MDRT. MDRT membership is attained by life insurance advisors who meet the organization's annual production requirement, and are members of their local life underwriters association.

The Principal Financial Group Leaders' Edge Premier Club is a level of distinction given by the company, which recognizes advisers for their sales.

Bierdeman named to Million Dollar Round Table

Mark R Bierdeman, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Fargo, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table — the premier association of financial professionals.

Bierdeman achieved MDRT status for the eighth time. He attained membership based on client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association.

Kyle Gagner named agent of the year

Agent Kyle Gagner of Cavalier, N.D., was named the 2016 Agent of the Year for Nodak Mutual Insurance, the company's highest honor.

Lana Schepp of Minot was recognized as Agent of the Year Runner-Up. Justin Holten of Fargo was named New Agent of the Year.

Gagner, Schepp and Holten earned this recognition for their ability to meet clients' insurance needs for property/casualty and life insurance during 2016. These awards were announced at the company's recent sales summit in Fargo.

Nielsen, Kucirek named to 17 to Watch list

Jade Nielsen, president, founder and talent buyer, for Jade Presents of Fargo, and Melissa Kucirek, publicist for Jade Presents, were recently recognized by Amplify magazine. They were included in the magazine's 17 to Watch in 2017 list, which can be found at tinyurl.com/zmq5466.