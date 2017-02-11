Moorhead, Fargo, West Fargo Building Permits (2-11-17)
Moorhead
Sac Wireless, 2300 28th Ave. S., structure other than building, $25,000
Neil Legatt, 3839 41st Ave. S., residential remodeling, $20,000
Tyter Design & Remodeling, 409 N. Wall Street Ave., residential remodeling, $150,000
Brooks Construction, 305 16th St. N., residential remodeling, $35,000
Dietrich Construction, 3450 8th Ave. S., garage, $30,000
Accent Contracting, 6601 2nd St. N., residential remodeling, $67,995
Fargo
1450 25th St. S., commercial remodeling, $20,000
901 28th St. S., commercial remodeling, $28,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 4501 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $35,000
Western Products, 819 13th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $21,160
Great States Construction Inc., 1650 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $48,550
Signature Homes Inc., 4222 51st Ave. S., residential remodeling, $35,000
Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling, 2624 9th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $50,000
APM, 1019 1st Ave. N., demolition, $50,000
Serenity Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 2814 N. Evergreen Road, residential remodeling, $70,000
FMI Construction, 3502 S. Interstate Blvd., commercial remodeling, $326,000
2725 30th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $30,000
Lee Jones & Son Construction, 1101 1st Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $120,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 3901 15th Ave. N., demolition, $120,000
RE Design & Construction, 1750 7th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Mahan Construction Inc., 900 42nd St. S., commercial remodeling, $37,000
Spire Custom Homes, 4575 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $400,000
Heritage Homes, 4249 54th Ave. S., new residential, $383,000
Accent Contracting, 419 24th St. S. unit 2, residential remodeling, $60,703
3960 S. Veterans Blvd., commercial remodeling, $99,999
Samson Construction Inc., 11 S. Prairiewood Drive, residential remodeling, $50,000
West Fargo
Thomsen Homes, 2135 14th St. W., new residential, $275,000
Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $54,000
Diversified Contractors, 619 10th St. NE, commercial remodeling, $28,000
West Fargo PSD #6, 800 40th Ave. E., school remodeling, $41,460
Gehrtz Construction Services, 444 Sheyenne St., commercial remodeling, $8.6 million
Midland Door Solutions, 740 11th Ave. N.E. #850, commercial remodeling, $25,000
Strata, 210 12th Ave. NW, commercial remodeling, $104,275
Strata, 380 12th Ave. NW, demolition, $30,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 717 Albert Drive, new residential, $237,900
Wal-Fam, 2220 E. Main Ave., commercial remodeling, $150,000
Iseler Demolition, 117 8th St. W., demolition, $36,050