Professional development (Feb. 11, 2017)
Nolan Berg passes FAA drone certification
Nolan Berg, precision systems specialist for Peterson Farms Seed of Prosper, N.D., recently passed the Federal Aviation Administration's Part 107 Federal Drone Certification.
Berg passed the aeronautical knowledge test for the Part 107 of the FAA regulation. He received the Remote Pilot Airman Certificate, which allows him to operate an unmanned aerial vehicle weighing less than 55 pounds in a broad spectrum of commercial uses.
Berg has been with Peterson Farms Seed since January 2014, is a North Dakota State University graduate and earned a master's degree in plant sciences from NDSU.