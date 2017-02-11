Search
    North Dakota, Minnesota Bankruptcies (Feb. 11)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 4:00 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Kevin P Tweet, Thompson, Chapter 7

    Susanne Restemayer, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Cheryl Virginia Schmidt, Bismarck, Chapter 13

    Travis Obritsch and Colta Obritsch, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Lynette Frank, Neche, Chapter 7

    Bradley Dean Thompson, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Daniel Joseph Jones and Marsha June Jones, Alice, Chapter 13

    Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

     Terrence J O'Brien and Vickie M O'Brien, Alexandria, Chapter 11

    Devin Lloyd McBrien, Cass Lake, Chapter 7

    Bruce Spooner and Tina Spooner, Underwood, Chapter 7

    Nicholas J Kidwell, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Mandy Leigh Raddohl, Staples, Chapter 7

    Caring Hands Home Care Inc, Sebeka, Chapter 11

    Michele L. Schneider, Campbell, Chapter 7

