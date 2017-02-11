North Dakota, Minnesota Bankruptcies (Feb. 11)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Kevin P Tweet, Thompson, Chapter 7
Susanne Restemayer, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Cheryl Virginia Schmidt, Bismarck, Chapter 13
Travis Obritsch and Colta Obritsch, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Lynette Frank, Neche, Chapter 7
Bradley Dean Thompson, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Daniel Joseph Jones and Marsha June Jones, Alice, Chapter 13
Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Terrence J O'Brien and Vickie M O'Brien, Alexandria, Chapter 11
Devin Lloyd McBrien, Cass Lake, Chapter 7
Bruce Spooner and Tina Spooner, Underwood, Chapter 7
Nicholas J Kidwell, East Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Mandy Leigh Raddohl, Staples, Chapter 7
Caring Hands Home Care Inc, Sebeka, Chapter 11
Michele L. Schneider, Campbell, Chapter 7