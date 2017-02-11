Hires and promotions (Feb. 11 , 2017)

Cusey has marketed and sold copiers and other business equipment in the greater Red River Valley region for 22 years.

Huffman joins Healthy Food Ingredients

Joni Huffman has joined Healthy Food Ingredients of Fargo as vice president of domestic business development.

Huffman brings more than 20 years of experience in development of ingredient sales in previous positions, including director of specialty sales for Ardent Mills and director of business development at ConAgra Mills. Huffman graduated from the University of Kansas, earning degrees in political science and Soviet and East European studies.

Christiansen joins Onsharp

Trevor Christiansen joined Onsharp in Fargo as a business development representative.

Christiansen earned a degree in communication studies from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2011. Before joining Onsharp, he was part of the marketing and sales team at a company in Fargo.

Fantasies in Frosting hires 1, promotes 1

Kati Hicks has been hired at Fantasies in Frosting in Fargo as an assistant baker/cake decorator. She studied art and theater at the University of North Dakota. She has experience with canvas painting and airbrushing designs on demolition cars.

Casey Tripp has been promoted to baker/cake decorator at Fantasies in Frosting. Her previous position was assistant baker/cake decorator. Tripp earned a a degree in culinary arts from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. She was previously a supervisor at Erbert and Gerbert's in Fargo.

Gate City Bank promotes three

Gate City Bank in Fargo has promoted three employees.

Nick Geraghty has been promoted to mortgage loan officer at the bank's Fargo Woodhaven location. He has been with Gate City Bank since 2012 and was previously the personal loan officer at the West Fargo Veterans Boulevard location. Geraghty is pursuing a degree in finance at Rasmussen College.

Evan Kooiker has been promoted to vice president. Kooiker has been employed at Gate City Bank since 2016 and is controller at the bank's corporate office.

Kooiker attended North Dakota State University and Upper Iowa University in Fayette, where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting and master's degree in corporate financial management. Kooiker is also a graduate of Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado.

Megan Erovick has been promoted to vice president. She has been employed at Gate City Bank since 2015 and is business solutions and project management manager at the bank's corporate office. Erovick attended the University of North Dakota, where she earned a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in music.

FBS in Fargo hires two employees

FBS in Fargo, creators of Flexmls, has hired two employees.

Tami McDonald has joined as a GIS technician. McDonald previously worked for Bismarck Map Co. out of Duluth, Minn., as a GIS technician. She earned a bachelor's degree in geography and GIS from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Jillian Walechka has joined the service support staff. Walechka previously worked at Laney's Inc. as a customer service representative. She is working on a master's degree in environmental studies from Bemidji (Minn.) State University.

McShane promoted at American Federal

Pat McShane has been named Fargo downtown market president at American Federal Bank.

McShane has been a business banker and vice president at the Fargo downtown sales office. He joined American Federal in 2010 as internal auditor.

McShane graduated with distinction from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business with a major in accounting and a minor in finance. McShane is a certified public accountant licensed with the North Dakota Board of Accountancy. He returned to Fargo after a career at KPMG in Minneapolis, where he was a senior audit associate in the financial services group.

McMillan joins Auto Club Group

Lindsey McMillan has joined AAA's Auto Club Group as a travel sales representative in the club's branch office in Fargo.

McMillan graduated magna cum laude from North Dakota State University in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management. She spent one semester studying at University Autonoma de Barcelona and has five years of customer service experience.

Arvig promoted to director of time communications

Ashley Arvig was promoted to director of Time Communications at Arvig in Perham, Minn.

Arvig graduated with honors from Rasmussen College in Fargo, where she studied business and accounting. Arvig has been in the call center environment for more than 20 years, most recently as a senior sales manager for Time Communications. She also serves on the Arvig board of directors.

ByteSpeed hires three, promotes two

ByteSpeed in Moorhead recently hired three new employees: Cody Wahl as a sales account manager, Mike Fuller as a sales account manager and Gavin Doppler as a sales intern.

ByteSpeed also promoted two employees. Jesse Hoffart has been promoted from a ByteSpeed computer technician to the gravity gaming manager. Danny Mathison has been promoted from imaging to the helpdesk.

Lee joins Great Plains Food Bank

Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo has hired Carrie Lee to serve as the organization's office coordinator.

Lee officially began her full-time duties as office coordinator in September. Prior to beginning her role with the Great Plains Food Bank, Lee spent six years in the eyewear industry as a lead lab technician before working for six years as a stay-at-home mom.

Winge joins OpGo Marketing

Chris Winge has joined OpGo Marketing in Fargo as a marketing analyst. He studied marketing at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Previously, he worked at the corporate offices of Best Buy.

Appareo hires seven employees

Appareo in Fargo has hired seven employees.

Megan Fillmore joined as an accounting associate. She previously worked at Connections.

Jusu Goll joined as a quality inspection technician. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Liberia. He previously worked at Tecton Products.

Brandon Johnson joined as a warehouse associate. He previously worked for an independent contractor as a general laborer.

Wayne McConnell joined as a media producer. McConnell earned a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University. He previously worked at Media Productions.

Chris Meyer joined as a territory manager representing IntelligentAg Solutions. Meyer earned a bachelor's degree in agronomy from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He previously worked at Central Missouri Agri-Service.

David Seitz joined as a warehouse associate. Seitz earned a certificate of applied science accounting from Front Range Community College Colorado. He previously worked at Integrity Windows.

James Stark joined as a receiving inspection clerk. He previously worked at Rustica.

Two join Werner Electric Supply

Werner Electric Supply in Fargo recently hired two employees.

Blaine Clark was hired as account manager. Clark earned a bachelor of science degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead and attended Northwest Technical College, where he studied industrial electronics, industrial technology and management.

Chris Lauinger was hired as a customer service representative and comes to Werner Electric with 11 years of experience. Lauinger started in the field working as an electrician and has four years of experience as a master electrician job foreman for an electrical contractor. He earned a vocational degree through the Independent Electrical Contractors national trade association.

Olson joins Anne Carlsen Center

Patty Olson has been hired at the Anne Carlsen Center in Fargo as the new chief human resource officer.

She most recently was corporate director of human resources for North Dakota and Minnesota at Wallwork Inc. Prior to that, she was regional human resource manager for Essentia Health in Fargo and director of human resources at Teachers Health Trust in Las Vegas.

Olson earned bachelor of science and MBA degrees in business administration and human resource management from the University of Mary in Fargo.

Lenss promoted at Kraus-Anderson

Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. recently promoted Dave Lenss to vice president of pre-construction services at its North Dakota office in Minot.

Lenss joined the company in 2012 as vice president of project management. Lenss is a 35-year industry veteran in business development and operations. Prior to joining KA, he was the president of Graham Construction Services Inc., a general contractor based in Eagan, Minn. He was also president of Winnipeg-based general contractor Penn-Co Construction.

Lenss earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology and construction management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, where he served as board chairman and co-chairman of its Legislative Committee. He is also a member of the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce.

Werlinger, Rogen promoted at Insure Forward

The Bank Forward board of directors announced that Larry Werlinger and Kim Rogen have been awarded the officer designation of vice president at Insure Forward in Fargo.

Werlinger, insurance sales agent and manager, began working at Insure Forward in 2012.

Rogen is the service resource manager at Insure Forward. She began working at Insure Forward in 2012.

Olson joins Zerr Berg, Gehrtz Construction

Zerr Berg Architects and Gehrtz Construction Services, both of Fargo, recently hired McKenzy Olson as a marketing director.

Olson earned a master's degree in communications from Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising from North Dakota State University

Horan joins Sandy's Tax Service

Michelle Horan recently joined her mother, Sandy Harms, to assist with tax preparation and payroll services at Sandy's Tax Service in Fargo.

Markert and Fisher join Dakota Carrier Network

Kelly Markert has joined Dakota Carrier Network in Fargo as a sales support specialist. Markert earned an associate degree from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, and was previously employed by Sanford Health in Fargo.

Lisa Fisher has been hired as a sales support specialist to assist DCN's wholesale department at the Fargo office. Fisher was previously employed as a sales support coordinator at Consolidated Communications in Fargo.

Forness joins Oak Grove Lutheran School

Kim Forness has joined Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo as director of admissions.

For the past three years, Forness was regional volunteer services officer for the American Red Cross. She has been in the educational field for two decades as principal, teacher and coach.

Forness was Oak Grove's elementary principal from 2006 to 2009 before she and her family moved to Bismarck, where she was the middle school principal and teacher for Shiloh Christian School.

Volk joins Catholic United Financial

Russell Volk has joined Catholic United Financial in Fargo as a sales representative.

He earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Montana State University in Bozeman. Volk spent the majority of his career in management and sales.

Three employees join Aldevron

Aldevron in Fargo has hired three new employees: Andrea Olson, Sabrina Boit and Brandon Sevik.

Olson is a quality assurance manager. She earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2005, and then earned an MBA in health care from the University of Mary in Bismarck in 2011. She was previously employed at Biolife Plasma Services in Fargo.

Boit is a biomanufacturing operator in Aldevron's GMP-Source area. She is a 2014 graduate of MSUM with a bachelor of arts degree in biology. Boit previously worked at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Jamestown.

Sevik joins the biomanufacturing area as a material handler/receiver. He attended Valley City (N.D.) State University.