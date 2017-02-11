Contributions (Feb. 11, 2016)

The grants, made through the U.S. Bank Foundation, support the three core pillars of the Community Possible corporate social responsibility platform the bank introduced last year: work, home and play. The total giving also includes grants made to U.S. Bank's national partners United Way and American Red Cross as well as employee giving match programs.

ShareHouse awarded Medica Foundation grant

ShareHouse has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Medica Foundation for support of a part-time recovery coach staff position.

A recovery coach provides guidance and support for clients as they leave residential treatment, and supports positive change by helping people coming home to avoid relapse, build community support for recovery, and work on life goals.