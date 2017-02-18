Contributions (Feb. 18, 2016)

Teams recorded their nutrition and exercise daily, combining their points with fat weight loss to determine the overall placements of teams. The winning team chose the Special Olympics of North Dakota ($1,500), Ben's Helping Hand Fun ($900) and First Step Recovery ($600).

FirstChoice's Largest Baby Shower collects items

FirstChoice Clinic recently collected items from the communities of Bismarck, Devils Lake and Fargo for the Largest Baby Shower, a monthlong effort to collect diapers, wipes, clothes and other newborn necessities for families in need.

The drive collected baby items worth over $13,000. The donated items will be available to clients through FirstChoice Clinic's "Earn While You Learn" program, which helps parents learn skills that will help them become effective and confident parents, ensuring the health and well-being of their babies.