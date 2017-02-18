North Dakota and Minnesota Bankruptcies (Feb. 18)
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Merel R. Perekrestenko, Minot, Chapter 13
Jennifer A. Fossen, Fargo, Chapter 13
Anthony Collins, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Darlene Dorothy Speiser, Fargo, Chapter 7
Cody L. McCallum and Brittany R. McCallum, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Theresa L. Schaafsma, Williston, Chapter 7
Teddi Goettertz and Rocklyn Goettertz, Bismarck, Chapter 7
David Bercier and Marcella Bercier, Fargo, Chapter 7
Richard Pica Jr and Nancy Pica, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Rebecca A. Qualls, Hettinger, Chapter 7
John Michael Bradley, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Stefanie Ann Saunders, Otter Tail, Chapter 7
Fred Wyatt Tice, Fergus Falls, Chapter 7
Rachel Lynn Rick and Anthony Ray Rick, Crookston, Chapter 7
Brent E Cardwell And Leann M Cardwell, Wheaton, Chapter 7
Miriam Huhta Dozier and Michael Ray Dozier, Menahga, Chapter 7