New store coming to former Moorhead Kmart building

Runnings, based in Marshall, Minn., started as an auto parts store in 1947 and has expanded its offerings in the decades since, now selling clothing, sporting goods, pet supplies, tools, lawn and garden items and more.

The retail chain has 39 stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, New York and New Hampshire, including locations in Bismarck, Carrington and Mandan in North Dakota.

In Minnesota, Runnings has stores in Austin, Benson, Canby, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Marshall, Montevideo, Monticello, New Ulm, Red Wing, Redwood Falls, Springfield, Willmar, Windom and Worthington.

A request for comment from a Runnings official wasn't immediately returned Thursday, Feb. 16.