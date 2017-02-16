New store coming to former Moorhead Kmart building
MOORHEAD—A new store will soon start remodeling the former Moorhead Kmart building with the goal of opening there this fall.
Mayor Del Rae Williams announced on her Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 15, that Runnings will open a store in the former Kmart, 3000 U.S. Highway 10 E.
Runnings, based in Marshall, Minn., started as an auto parts store in 1947 and has expanded its offerings in the decades since, now selling clothing, sporting goods, pet supplies, tools, lawn and garden items and more.
The retail chain has 39 stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, New York and New Hampshire, including locations in Bismarck, Carrington and Mandan in North Dakota.
In Minnesota, Runnings has stores in Austin, Benson, Canby, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Marshall, Montevideo, Monticello, New Ulm, Red Wing, Redwood Falls, Springfield, Willmar, Windom and Worthington.
A request for comment from a Runnings official wasn't immediately returned Thursday, Feb. 16.