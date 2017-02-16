Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New store coming to former Moorhead Kmart building

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 10:13 a.m.
    The Kmart store at 3000 Highway 10 E. in Moorhead, as seen Sept. 19, 2016, closed in December 2016. Runnings will remodel the building and open a store there by the fall of 2017. Forum file photo

    MOORHEAD—A new store will soon start remodeling the former Moorhead Kmart building with the goal of opening there this fall.

    Mayor Del Rae Williams announced on her Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 15, that Runnings will open a store in the former Kmart, 3000 U.S. Highway 10 E.

    Runnings, based in Marshall, Minn., started as an auto parts store in 1947 and has expanded its offerings in the decades since, now selling clothing, sporting goods, pet supplies, tools, lawn and garden items and more.

    The retail chain has 39 stores in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, New York and New Hampshire, including locations in Bismarck, Carrington and Mandan in North Dakota.

    In Minnesota, Runnings has stores in Austin, Benson, Canby, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Marshall, Montevideo, Monticello, New Ulm, Red Wing, Redwood Falls, Springfield, Willmar, Windom and Worthington.

    A request for comment from a Runnings official wasn't immediately returned Thursday, Feb. 16.

    Explore related topics:BusinessmoorheadRetailstoresKmartrunningsdel rae williams
    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a Forum reporter since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
    Advertisement