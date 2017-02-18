Career website ranks best jobs for ND's 2017 college grads

Millennial career resource website Zippia recently published its list for the state analyzing North Dakota's Department of Labor's data on salary by location as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics' data on job requirements here.

The best job for new grads here, according to the website, is social and human service assistants, followed by insurance sales agents, residential advisers, human resources specialists, sales representatives in the wholesale and manufacturing industries, and clergy.

To come up with the list, Zippia looked for jobs common in the state that require a college degree, and also tracked the job's average annual entry level salary and projected industry growth over the next decade. That left the six ranked jobs listed above for the website to consider.

With an average entry wage of $22,380, social and human service assistants are expected to increase in number in North Dakota by about 22 percent to 1,620 total jobs in 2024. The highest average entry wage in the list was found for human resources specialists ($38,310).