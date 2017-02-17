Search
    Fargo's Grazies Italian restaurant to reopen with new owner

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 2:51 p.m.
    Grazies Italian Grill, seen Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, in the Multiband Tower in Fargo shortly before closing, will reopen this spring with new ownership and management. Forum file photo

    FARGO—A longtime Italian restaurant that closed here about a year ago will soon reopen with a new owner and a new menu.

    Grazies Italian Restaurant and Grill is now owned by George Plaku, who now lives in Fargo and said he's the former owner and operator of several restaurants in Nebraska as well as an eatery in Kansas.

    He's now securing permits and applying for a liquor license to reopen Grazies, which had been known as Grazies Italian Grill and was previously owned by Lexstar founder Robert Leslie. If all goes well, Plaku said the restaurant could be back up and running within a month in south Fargo's Mulitband Tower, 2000 44th St. S.

    Plaku said diners can expect a "very interesting" menu that will serve up his own twist on Italian dishes for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

    "Anywhere from seafood to chicken dishes, veal, pastas, salads, soups and daily specials," he said.

    Once Grazies reopens, he expects to employ a staff of 18 to 24 depending on how busy it is.

    The restaurant closed Feb. 20, 2016, after 14 years in business.

    Plaku said he aims to be involved in every part of the restaurant, from the floor to the kitchen, and serve up affordable food to local diners.

    "Hopefully we'll be a good addition to the community," he said. "I believe in it strongly."

