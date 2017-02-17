Fargo's Grazies Italian restaurant to reopen with new owner

He's now securing permits and applying for a liquor license to reopen Grazies, which had been known as Grazies Italian Grill and was previously owned by Lexstar founder Robert Leslie. If all goes well, Plaku said the restaurant could be back up and running within a month in south Fargo's Mulitband Tower, 2000 44th St. S.

Plaku said diners can expect a "very interesting" menu that will serve up his own twist on Italian dishes for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

"Anywhere from seafood to chicken dishes, veal, pastas, salads, soups and daily specials," he said.

Once Grazies reopens, he expects to employ a staff of 18 to 24 depending on how busy it is.

The restaurant closed Feb. 20, 2016, after 14 years in business.

Plaku said he aims to be involved in every part of the restaurant, from the floor to the kitchen, and serve up affordable food to local diners.

"Hopefully we'll be a good addition to the community," he said. "I believe in it strongly."