FM News reopens in south Fargo with new owners

New owners Kim and Jim Patterson bought the business from previous owner Del Fischer and moved it to south Fargo. While the name is the same, Kim Patterson said customers can expect "a whole new look" at the new location.

"We're going for a mancave kind of feel," she said.

FM News now carries neon signs, tin signs and art from local artists as well as magazines and books. The store also has an area with adult items, such as adult videos and magazines and other accessories.

Patterson said she and her husband, who also own a Fargo business that caters to women, wanted to keep FM News geared toward men, something she said it's always been since opening in 1968.

"We felt there was a history that needed to be preserved, so we wanted it to continue," she said.

FM News is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fmnewsbooks.