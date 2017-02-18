Business Digest (Feb. 18, 2017)

Construction of natural gas distribution infrastructure will begin this spring. The $1.6 million investment by LREC is expected to have gas flowing by August.

The cooperative's board of directors recently approved the joint effort with Greater Minnesota Gas, based in Le Sueur, Minn. Greater Minnesota Gas will provide the intrastate pipeline to bring a supply of natural gas to the Deer Creek and Parkers Prairie communities. From there, Lake Region Electric Cooperative will own and maintain the distribution pipeline that serves natural gas customers.

Fargo attorney expands business to Wishek

Fargo family law attorney Alisha Ankers has opened a satellite law office in Wishek, N.D. Ankers, a Wishek native and graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul and the University of North Dakota School of Law, will serve clients in Wishek and other south-central communities in North Dakota from her office, 117 S. Centennial, Wishek. There will be a community-wide open house in the spring.

Ankers is board-certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and is a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She has received the "Great Plains Super Lawyer" rating for five consecutive years.

Ankers specializes in family law areas including divorce, adoption, child custody and wills, and serves as a court-appointed child custody investigator and guardian ad litem.

NAWIC meeting features Terracon rep

The Fargo-Moorhead chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will feature Kristen Uecker of Terracon Consultants at its monthly membership event Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Fargo Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S.

Uecker, senior administration assistant and corporate service rep for Terracon's Fargo office, will answer the question "Terracon — Who?" and talk about the engineering specialties the company provides in the construction industry.

The event is open to all who are interested in learning more about Terracon Consultants and NAWIC. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a brief meeting at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m. RSVP to Amy Berg at (218) 234-6633 or aberg.nawic@yahoo.com.

Wal-Mart opens training academy in Dilworth

Wal-Mart hosted the the graduation of its first class from a new training academy in Dilworth on Feb. 14. The Dilworth location is one of 200 training academies scheduled to open across the country by the end of the year.

At the academies, Wal-Mart front-line supervisors receive hands-on training that combines the classroom and the sales floor. The training will help department managers and hourly supervisors gain core retail skills and the skills and knowledge to run their specific department. The academies are part of Wal-Mart's $2.7 billion investment in its associates.

YMCA summer meals program honored

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties has been honored for almost doubling the participation in last summer's meals program for children. It served 35,300 meals at 10 sites during the summer 2016, an increase of 92 percent from the previous year. In 2015, the YMCA served 18,427 meals at six sites in the Fargo area.

The U.S. Agriculture Department, which funds the meals program, awarded the YMCA a plaque for its work.

Job assistance available for students with disabilities

The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation is offering job search assistance and other support to high school students with disabilities who want to work this summer.

Last year, 57 students participated in the program statewide, and the division hopes to serve more students this year. To participate, students must qualify for vocational rehabilitation services.

Participants typically work in the hospitality industry, including food service, movie theaters, hotels and retail, which are common for first-time job seekers. For more information, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/dvr/about/regional-contact.html.

Sanford Health oncologists to use big data

Sanford Health oncologists soon will be able to access real-time patient data to help guide cancer treatments.

CancerLinQ is a national nonprofit that uses big data to gather and analyze information from cancer patients and other data sources. Oncologists can then use that information, which has been stripped of identifying details, to uncover patterns, determine treatments and help doctors ensure their approach aligns with best practices in the industry.

Sanford Health is one of the first 50 health care organizations to join the program. Participation allows oncologists to see what their colleagues across the nation are doing, and use that information to create better treatment plans and improve outcomes in their practices. As more organizations join the program, more data will be available.

The project is funded by a grant from the American Society of Clinical Oncology and donations. Sanford Health is the only health care system certified by ASCO in the Quality Oncology Practice Initiative in North Dakota and South Dakota.

NDSCS wins marketing award

The North Dakota State College of Science received a gold award at the Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards on Feb. 11 in St. Cloud.

The award was for the college's fall 2016 print ad campaign, done jointly with marketing agency Adventure Advertising.

Winning entries will move on to a district competition to be judged in March. District winners advance to the national competition in June.

Nominations sought for travel, tourism awards

Nominations are now being sought for the 2017 North Dakota Governor's Awards for Travel and Tourism. The awards will be presented during the North Dakota Travel Conference April 17-19 at the Radisson Hotel in Bismarck.

Nominations are open for the following awards: Heritage Award for a Front-line Tourism Employee, Sakakawea Award for Behind the Scenes Tourism Employee, the Legend Award for Travel and Tourism Industry Leadership, Telegraph Award for Marketing Technology, Trailblazer Award for Tourism Innovation and Flint Firestarter Award for a Tourism Development Project.

Nominations will be accepted until March 29. For more information, visit www.ndtourism.com.

Dorsey and Whitney earn employment award

The Fargo office of Dorsey and Whitney LLP has been named 2017 Employment Law Firm of the Year in North Dakota by the business magazine Corporate INTL, in connection with the 2017 Corporate INTL Global Awards. The magazine recognizes law firms that stand out for work in a wide range of practice areas and across regions.

Aldevron expands scale, technology

Aldevron in Fargo is constructing a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fargo and has started using a new fermentation system for manufacturing nucleic acids and proteins.

First International Bank and Trust launches giving campaign

First International Bank and Trust in Fargo has launched its third annual community giving campaign.

The campaign encourages community members to apply for a Live First Community Grant, which awards $5,000 to a project or cause that makes a difference in the community. Three runner-ups will also receive $1,000 each, as voted on by social media followers.

Applications are due March 12. Voting is from March 13-31. Winners will be announced on April 11. Details can be found at www.firstintlbank.com/blog/apply-for- the-3rd-annual-live- first-community- grant.