Honors and officers (Feb. 18, 2017)

Hartman a New York Life agent since 1980, has achieved membership for 23 years. He is associated with New York Life's North Dakota office in Fargo.

Woessner has been a New York Life agent since 1980, and is associated with New York Life's North Dakota office in Fargo. He has been a life underwriter training council fellow since 1985, life member of MDRT and New York Life Council, member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and Glacier Ridge Life Underwriter.

Nurse practitioner to be honored

Cheryl Rising, a family nurse practitioner in Bismarck, will be honored at the American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2017 national conference June 20-25 in Philadelphia for earning the AANP 2017 State Award for Excellence.

Rising, who has been a nurse for over 40 years, earned an associate nursing degree at North Dakota State University, a bachelor of science in nursing at Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master of science and family nurse practitioner degree at the University of North Dakota.

Rising was one of three nurse practitioners who developed and promoted the North Dakota Nurse Practitioner Association, which has grown to over 600 members and serves as a legislative liaison for the group.

Rising also works with Dakota Eye Institute and serves assisted-living residents in the Bismarck area.

Affordable housing advocates honored

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency recently honored several businesses as Champions of Affordable Housing during its Statewide Housing Conference in February. Awards are presented to partners based on the volume of loans produced and participation in locally sponsored affordable housing activities.

MetroPlains Management of Fargo received the Property Management award for managing more than 50 NDHFA affordable housing properties in its rental portfolio.

Also honored was Beyond Shelter Inc., a nonprofit developer based in Fargo that partnered with the city of Minot, state of North Dakota, Minot Housing Authority, Wells Fargo and Cook's Court Apartments to develop an infill lot in southeast Minot. The property provides affordable rental housing for 40 low-income households ages 55 and older.

HBA announces 2017 elected directors, officers

The Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead announced officers elected to its 2017 board of directors:

• President: Tyrone Leslie, Heritage Homes.

• President-elect: Dustin Murray, Dustin Murray Construction.

• Treasurer: Stephanie Lindemann, Revive Contracting LLC.

• Associate vice president: Robin Swanson, Superior Insurance.

• Secretary: Dawn Cruff, Green Team Realty.

• Past president: Tom Spaeth, Accent Contracting.

Murray and Spaeth, along with Jason Eid, Eid-Co Buildings Inc. and Todd Rasmussen, Valley Lights, were elected to serve second three-year terms on the board beginning this year. Scott Persoon, Camrud-Foss Concrete Construction, was elected to the board for a first term.

Teresa Scheel recognized at Essentia Health-Fargo

Essentia Health in Fargo recognized Teresa Scheel with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the month of January.

Scheel was nominated for her compassion, happiness and the care she provides that goes above and beyond expectations. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.

Eileen Scheel earns YMCA Charles Bailly Award

Eileen Scheel has received the YMCA's Charles Bailly Award. This award is given annually at the YMCA's Heritage Club Dinner to individuals who are willing to take courageous steps on behalf of the greater good.

During her nine years on the YMCA board of directors in Fargo, Scheel also served on the building and grounds committee and helped with multiple capital campaigns. She spearheaded raising $130,000 to renovate the girls' cabins at Camp Cormorant, the YMCA's summer resident camp. She also played a large role in remodeling the downtown YMCA women's locker room and many child care areas.

Matt Moxness recognized as Nodak sales leader

Matt Moxness, a career agent for Nodak Mutual Insurance Co. in West Fargo, has been recognized as a sales leader with Nodak Mutual Insurance.

Moxness earned this recognition for his sales performance for life and annuities in North Dakota during 2016.

Borth named to Million Dollar Round Table

Wade Borth of Frontier, N.D., achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals.

Borth is a three-year member of MDRT. Attaining membership in MDRT requires Borth to adhere to a strict code of ethics, focus on providing top-notch client service and continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association.

Dacotah Paper Co. elects officers

Dacotah Paper Co. in Fargo recently elected officers to its board of directors.

• Matthew D. Mohr, an employee of the company since 1976, has been named chairman of the board of directors and president of the business.

• Gary M. Pedersen, employee of Dacotah Paper since 1978, has been named vice president/secretary-treasurer and is responsible for a variety of finance positions and human resources.

• Kent Christianson, company controller since 1999, has been named a director.

• Barbara Wegter, director of internal operations, has also been named a director and has held a variety of positions with the company since 1982.