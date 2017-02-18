Hires and promotions (Feb. 18, 2017)

Hamdan earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Moorhead and has been in the banking field for eight years. She has held the positions of teller, customer service representative, banker support specialist and retail trainer at Bell Bank. Before that, Hamdan was employed at Creative Care for Reaching Independence for five years.

Witty earned a degree in business management from Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead. He has been with Bell Bank since November 2011.

Hofer joins Park Co. Realtors

Devon Hofer recently joined Park Co. Realtors in Fargo as a Realtor, specializing in residential real estate.

Hofer is a graduate of North Dakota State University, earning a bachelor's degree in political science and criminal justice. He is licensed in North Dakota and Minnesota and is a member of the National Association of Realtors.

Wear, Cook promoted at Ohnstad Twichell

Andrew D. Cook and Sarah M. Wear were promoted to shareholder status as of Jan. 1 with the law firm Ohnstad Twichell in West Fargo.

Cook earned an undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University and a law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law. Before joining Ohnstad Twichell in 2012, he was a law clerk for senior U.S. District judge Rodney S. Webb with U.S. District Court forNorth Dakota and as a law clerk for Judge Kermit E. Bye at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Cook practices in the West Fargo office and concentrates on litigation and employment law.

Wear earned an undergraduate degree from NDSU and a law degree from UND's School of Law. Before joining Ohnstad Twichell in 2012. She was a criminal prosecutor for six years in South Dakota. Wear practices in the West Fargo office and focuses on municipal law.

Eric Guler joins Aspire Financial

Eric Guler has been named senior vice president at Aspire Financial in Fargo.

Guler brings 18 years of experience in banking in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Lick promoted at Gate City Bank

Carrie Lick has been promoted to vice president at Gate City Bank in Fargo. She has been employed at Gate City Bank for over 15 years and is the EPIC checking center manager at the bank's corporate office.

Lick graduated from North Dakota State College of Science, earning a degree in banking and finance. She also recently graduated from the Dakota School of Banking, which is sponsored by the North Dakota Bankers Association and endorsed by the South Dakota Bankers Association.

Six join Beyond Realty

Jason Carrier, Melissa Evenson, Todd Kadrmas, Hollie Kietzer, Melissa Mozley and Katie Nordick have joined Beyond Realty in Fargo.

Carrier is a graduate of Arizona State University in Tempe. He has been a licensed Realtor since 2010 and earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation and the Certified Safety and Security Specialist certification.

Evenson is a graduate of the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn. She has been a licensed Realtor since 2005 and has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation and the Residential Construction Certification.

Kadrmas is a graduate of North Dakota State University and has been a licensed Realtor since 2000.

Kietzer is a graduate of NDSU and has been a licensed Realtor since 2003. She is also the exclusive sales consultant for Platinum Homes.

Mozley is a graduate of Minnesota State University Moorhead. She has been a licensed Realtor since 2007. She has earned the Certified Residential Specialist, Graduate, Realtor Institute and e-PRO designations.

Nordick was named director of culture. She is a graduate of NDSU and has several years of experience in real estate. Prior to real estate, she worked at Walt Disney World and the YMCA of the Rockies.

Dar Gulsvig joins Kvamme Real Estate

Dar Gulsvig has joined Kvamme Real Estate in Moorhead as a real estate agent.

Gulsvig, who joined Kvamme in November, was formerly with Coldwell Banker First Realty in Fargo. She is licensed in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

Slaathaug Moen named partner at Brudvik

Brudvik Law Office, a North Dakota law firm with offices in Mayville, West Fargo, Hillsboro and Finley, announced that Lynn Slaathaug Moen has been named its first partner.

Slaathaug Moen is a 2006 graduate of the University of North Dakota, and a 2009 graduate of the University of North Dakota School of Law. Since joining Brudvik Law Office in 2010, Slaathaug Moen has devoted her practice to representing individuals in family law issues, including divorce, guardianship and conservatorship, adoption, gestational carriers and military divorces. She also represents clients in the areas of municipal law, school law and criminal defense.

Engel joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Maureen Engel recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties in Fargo. She is a licensed Realtor in North Dakota and Minnesota, and will concentrate on selling and listing residential properties in the Detroit Lakes, Minn., area and surrounding communities.

Engel has more than 20 years of real estate experience. She began her career at Action Realty in Detroit Lakes for nine years and then moved to Jack Chivers Realty, where she was an agent for seven years. Before joining BHHS Premier Properties, she was co-owner of The Real Estate Company of Detroit Lakes for four years.

KLJ hires John Glesne

KLJ in Fargo has hired John Glesne as an engineer. He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with a minor in aerospace studies from North Dakota State University.

Brenda Helland joins Carpet World

Brenda Helland has been hired as a sales associate at Carpet World in Fargo. Helland has 12 years of flooring and design experience in the region.

Michelle Nemati joins WDAY

WDAY of Fargo has named Michelle Nemati as its local sales manager.

Nemati was previously an account executive with WDAY-TV since 2012. She earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Discovery Benefits promotes two

Discovery Benefits in Fargo has promoted two employees to new positions.

Jesse Hayes was promoted to manager-account management, client services. Hayes started as a senior account manager at Discovery Benefits in 2014. She earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a master's degree in business-strategic leadership from the University of Mary.

Pete Nettleton was promoted to key account executive, client services. Nettleton joined Discovery Benefits as a senior account manager in 2014. He earned a bachelor's degree in health sciences from Valley City (N.D.) State University and earned a master's degree in business administration with a focus on health care administration from the University of Mary.

Dacotah Paper Co. hires 2, promotes 1

Dacotah Paper Co. in Fargo has hired Jackee Moffett-Heller as receptionist and Amanda Haider as customer service representative, and promoted Joy Erstad to contract support.

Moffett-Heller previously worked at Petro Shopping Center as general merchandise manager. Haider previously was general manager at Charleys Philly Steaks. Erstad started working for Dacotah Paper in 2011 as a receptionist.

Day joins Family HealthCare

Dr. Joshua Day, a general dentist, has joined Family HealthCare in Fargo.

Day earned a bachelor of arts degree in biochemistry from St. John's University/College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., in 2005 and a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 2010. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, South Dakota Dental Association and the Northern District Dental Society.

Hastings joins Commissioning Solutions

Nate Hastings has joined Commissioning Solutions in Fargo as a commissioning agent.

Hastings has over 15 years of industry experience in property management. His expertise includes oversight of construction and remodeling projects, project management, and HVAC/mechanical systems.

Ackerman to lead Wells Fargo Private Bank

Wells Fargo Private Bank has named Stacey J. Ackerman as regional managing director for North Dakota, South Dakota and Greater Minnesota. Ackerman is based in Fargo.

Prior to her new position, Ackerman was the regional fiduciary manager for The Private Bank in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas. She has more than 20 years of experience in financial services in various investment, financial planning and fiduciary roles.

Ackerman earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Rasmussen College, bachelor's degrees in English and sociology from North Dakota State University and a master's degree in management from the University of Mary.

Her community involvement has included board and leadership roles with the United Way, YMCA of Cass-Clay Counties, Red River Valley Estate Planning Council, North Dakota State University Alumni Association, the Moorhead Rotary Club and the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber of Commerce.