Bankruptcies

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

John Marvin and Amanda Marie Miller, Fargo, Chapter 7

Eric Lee and Andriena Eleanor Costello, Cooperstown, Chapter 13

Donald and Glenda Heisler, Bottineau, Chapter 7

Dale Lindy Lein, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Timothy and Kristina Hogge, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Jason Lee Klava, Minto, Chapter 7

Kent David Hanson, Hillsboro, Chapter 7

Jodi Hodny, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Kelly J. Popov, Thompson, Chapter 7

Michael Gerard Moritz, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Cole Robert Paintner, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Jory W. and Ronda M. Fredriksen, Minot, Chapter 7

Judith Marie Pitts, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Wayne Jeffrey Hajicek Jr., Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Troy Timothy Geigle, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Melissa R. Roberts, Fargo, Chapter 7

Rhonda Jean Hennings, Ypsilanti, Chapter 7

Jody and Craig Carrier, Walhalla, Chapter 7

Claud David Becker, Gwinner, Chapter 7

Rhonda Kay Weiss, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Brianne Nichole Melicher, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Dawn Dahmus, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Eric Gene Crabtree, Frazee, Chapter 7

Barbara J. Olson, Alexandria, Chapter 7

Justin Michael Frette, Park Rapids, Chapter 13

Gordon Ernest Rud, Ottertail, Chapter 7

Kerry Ann Wahl, Traverse, Chapter 7

Michael Kent Shubert, Wadena, Chapter 7

Diane L. McCLain, Wadena, Chapter 7