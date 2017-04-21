Bankruptcies
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
John Marvin and Amanda Marie Miller, Fargo, Chapter 7
Eric Lee and Andriena Eleanor Costello, Cooperstown, Chapter 13
Donald and Glenda Heisler, Bottineau, Chapter 7
Dale Lindy Lein, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Timothy and Kristina Hogge, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Jason Lee Klava, Minto, Chapter 7
Kent David Hanson, Hillsboro, Chapter 7
Jodi Hodny, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Kelly J. Popov, Thompson, Chapter 7
Michael Gerard Moritz, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Cole Robert Paintner, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Jory W. and Ronda M. Fredriksen, Minot, Chapter 7
Judith Marie Pitts, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Wayne Jeffrey Hajicek Jr., Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Troy Timothy Geigle, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Melissa R. Roberts, Fargo, Chapter 7
Rhonda Jean Hennings, Ypsilanti, Chapter 7
Jody and Craig Carrier, Walhalla, Chapter 7
Claud David Becker, Gwinner, Chapter 7
Rhonda Kay Weiss, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Brianne Nichole Melicher, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Dawn Dahmus, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Eric Gene Crabtree, Frazee, Chapter 7
Barbara J. Olson, Alexandria, Chapter 7
Justin Michael Frette, Park Rapids, Chapter 13
Gordon Ernest Rud, Ottertail, Chapter 7
Kerry Ann Wahl, Traverse, Chapter 7
Michael Kent Shubert, Wadena, Chapter 7
Diane L. McCLain, Wadena, Chapter 7