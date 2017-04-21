Search
    Bankruptcies

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:13 p.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    John Marvin and Amanda Marie Miller, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Eric Lee and Andriena Eleanor Costello, Cooperstown, Chapter 13

    Donald and Glenda Heisler, Bottineau, Chapter 7

    Dale Lindy Lein, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Timothy and Kristina Hogge, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Jason Lee Klava, Minto, Chapter 7

    Kent David Hanson, Hillsboro, Chapter 7

    Jodi Hodny, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Kelly J. Popov, Thompson, Chapter 7

    Michael Gerard Moritz, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Cole Robert Paintner, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Jory W. and Ronda M. Fredriksen, Minot, Chapter 7

    Judith Marie Pitts, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Wayne Jeffrey Hajicek Jr., Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Troy Timothy Geigle, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Melissa R. Roberts, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Rhonda Jean Hennings, Ypsilanti, Chapter 7

    Jody and Craig Carrier, Walhalla, Chapter 7

    Claud David Becker, Gwinner, Chapter 7

    Rhonda Kay Weiss, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Brianne Nichole Melicher, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Dawn Dahmus, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Eric Gene Crabtree, Frazee, Chapter 7

    Barbara J. Olson, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Justin Michael Frette, Park Rapids, Chapter 13

    Gordon Ernest Rud, Ottertail, Chapter 7

    Kerry Ann Wahl, Traverse, Chapter 7

    Michael Kent Shubert, Wadena, Chapter 7

    Diane L. McCLain, Wadena, Chapter 7

