Inside Business: Heartland Labor moves into renovated north Fargo office
FARGO—An employment agency has moved into a newly renovated office in north Fargo.
Heartland Labor recently purchased the former site of the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors, 813 N. University Drive, and reconfigured the lobby and put in new flooring and decor.
The Realtor association, meanwhile, moved into its new office at 1535 42nd St. S. in February.
Heartland Labor President Darren Watson said it was a chance for the agency, which has 1,000 to 2,000 employees work for it in a typical year, to buy its own building after leasing an office at 2119 13th Ave. S. since 2009.
Heartland Labor is open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, with varying hours on the weekend. For more information, visit www.heartlandlabor.com or call (701) 235-4099.