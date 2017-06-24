Building Permits

Silver Line Custom Homes, 1708 15th St. S., residential remodeling, $48,000

Minko Construction Inc., 2410 14th St. S., commercial remodeling, $35,000

Fargo

Thomsen Homes, 6682 57th Ave. S., new residential, $218,000

Thomsen Homes, 6204 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $195,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6644 58th Ave. S., new residential, $230,000

3537 25th St. S., new commercial, $285,000

Dustin Brenna Construction, 3301 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $57,600

Thomsen Homes, 5828 58th Ave. S., new residential, $195,000

Eid Co Buildings, 6230 18th St. S., new residential, $231,000

Gehrtz Construction Services, 5630 36th Ave. S., new commercial, $1,400,000

Gehrtz Construction Services, 5630 36th Ave. S., parking lot, $300,000

Kilbourne Construction Management, 502 1st Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $60,000

Roers Construction Inc., 3104 S Fiechtner Drive, commercial remodeling, $3,591,000

Roers Construction Inc., 3104 S. Fiechtner Drive, parking lot, $115,000

1805 5th Ave. S., garage, $20,000

Stylemark Builders Inc., 433 16th Ave. S., new residential, $300,000

Earthwork Services Inc., 4100 32nd Ave. S., parking lot, $197,000

Buchholz Mastel Construction, 3587 45th St. S., commercial remodeling, $125,000

Paula Rae Homes, 5524 37th Ave. S., new residential, $385,000

Alliance Inc., 6146 14th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 7388 21st St. S., new residential, $210,000

Platinum Home Contracting Inc., 5461 34th Ave. S., new residential, $250,000

4406 S. Carrie Rose Lane, residential remodeling, $45,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6212 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $158,000

6673 S. Smylie Lane, new residential, $376,000

Cedar Mill Homes, 5410 37th Ave. S., new residential, $260,000

Meinecke Johnson, 105 25th St. N., commercial remodeling, $994,800

Schmit Brothers Construction, 6155 16th St. S., residential remodeling, $100,000

RTK Flooring Inc., 30 N. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $150,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6099 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $194,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 7403 20th St. S., new residential, $194,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 6083 S. Autumn Drive, new residential, $224,000

Arch D. Design, 12 N. South Terrace, residential remodeling, $65,000

Designer Homes of Fargo-Moorhead, 4710 S. Tallgrass Cove, new residential, $270,000

Thomsen Homes, 6464 59th Ave. S., new residential, $237,000

4439 S. Oakcreek Drive, residential remodeling, $50,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3646 56th St. S., new residential, $269,900

JE Dunn Construction, 4202 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $293,259

West Fargo

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2711 W. Westwood St., new residential, $168,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2703 W. Westwood St., new residential, $150,000

Langness Construction, 100 Sheyenne St., commercial remodeling, $295,000

Platinum Home Contracting, 1217 22nd Ave. W., new residential, $229,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2731 W. Westwood St., new residential, $150,000

Studs to Rugs, 2124 4th Ave. E., residential remodeling, $35,000

Gehrtz Construction Services, 815 E. Beaton Drive, commercial remodeling, $675,000

Eid Co Buildings, 3778 7th St. E., new residential, $202,000

Eid Co Buildings, 3754 7th St. E., new residential, $202,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3315 Prairie Heights Way #1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3315 Prairie Heights Way #2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3315 Prairie Heights Way #3, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3345 Prairie Heights Way #1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3345 Prairie Heights Way #2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3345 Prairie Heights Way #3, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3325 Prairie Heights Way #1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3325 Prairie Heights Way #2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3325 Prairie Heights Way #3, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3335 Prairie Heights Way #1, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3335 Prairie Heights Way #2, new town home, $130,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 3335 Prairie Heights Way #3, new town home, $130,000

Verity Homes, 607 34th Way E. #A, new town home, $230,000

Verity Homes, 607 34th Way E. #B, new town home, $230,000

Verity Homes, 607 34th Way E. #C, new town home, $230,000

Verity Homes, 607 34th Way E. #D, new town home, $230,000

Verity Homes, 545 34th Way E. #A, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 545 34th Way E. #B, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 545 34th Way E. #C, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 545 34th Way E. #D, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3321 6th Way E. #A, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3321 6th Way E. #B, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3321 6th Way E. #C, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3321 6th Way E. #D, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3351 6th Way E. #A, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3351 6th Way E. #B, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3351 6th Way E. #C, new town home, $212,500

Verity Homes, 3351 6th Way E. #D, new town home, $212,500

Carpco Inc., 3742 Hidden Circle, residential remodeling, $25,000

Thomsen Homes, 1268 Goldenwood Drive, new residential, $178,000

Nordick Construction, 419 8th St. W., residential remodeling, $30,000

Eagle Ridge Partners, 499 26th Ave. W., new town home, $900,000

Eagle Ridge Partners, 491 26th Ave. W., new town home, $900,000

Eagle Ridge Partners, 481 26th Ave. W., new town home, $900,000

Eagle Ridge Partners, 471 26th Ave. W., new town home, $900,000

Eagle Ridge Partners, 461 26th Ave. W., new town home, $900,000

Adams Development, 2734 Divide St., new residential, $150,000

Adams Development, 2746 Divide St., new residential, $150,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 1305 Goldenwood Drive, new residential, $222,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 1296 Goldenwood Drive, new residential, $258,000

Silvernail Carpentry, 333 15th Ave. E., residential remodeling, $20,000

Schmit Brothers Construction, 3234 Sheyenne St., commercial, $800,000

Dabbert Custom Homes, 2216 10th Court W., new residential, $219,900

Jordahl Custom Homes, 814 28th Ave. W., new residential, $252,000

Olson Pool & Spas, 3030 Sheyenne River Way, pool, $60,000

Olson Pool & Spas, 2607 E. McLeod Drive, pool, $60,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2723 11th St. W., new twin home, $171,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2719 11th St. W., new twin home, $171,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2716 11th St. W., new twin home, $171,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 2712 11th St. W., new twin home, $171,000

Jordahl Custom Homes, 963 W. Eaglewood Ave., new residential, $168,000

Lee Jones & Son Construction, 800 40th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $112,000