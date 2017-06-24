Bankruptcies
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Thomas L. and Kelsey L. Hodges, Cartwright, Chapter 7
Raymond Scott Harrington, Stanley, Chapter 7
Abraham Irizarry, Fargo, Chapter 7
Joni M. Eller, Reynolds, Chapter 7
Brendan Lane Weltin, Cando, Chapter 7
Patricia L. Oien and Daniel L. Oien Jr., Binford, Chapter 7
Michelle Hayes, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Lindsey Ann Lunnin, Bismarck, Chapter 7
John Deavy, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Sara Marie Boppre, Valley City, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Summer Bernice Pace, Frazee, Chapter 7
David Carl and Natalie Marie Butzin, Alexandria, Chapter 7
Richard Lee Phillips, Akeley, Chapter 7
Michael R. Schorn, Dumont, Chapter 7
Jamie S. Sawyer, Gully, Chapter 7
Kelly Ann Mandt, Fosston, Chapter 7
William J. and Jodi L. Enlow, Crookston, Chapter 7
Bruce Marion Gilles, Breckenridge, Chapter 7