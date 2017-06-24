Bankruptcies

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Thomas L. and Kelsey L. Hodges, Cartwright, Chapter 7

Raymond Scott Harrington, Stanley, Chapter 7

Abraham Irizarry, Fargo, Chapter 7

Joni M. Eller, Reynolds, Chapter 7

Brendan Lane Weltin, Cando, Chapter 7

Patricia L. Oien and Daniel L. Oien Jr., Binford, Chapter 7

Michelle Hayes, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Lindsey Ann Lunnin, Bismarck, Chapter 7

John Deavy, Dickinson, Chapter 7

Sara Marie Boppre, Valley City, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Summer Bernice Pace, Frazee, Chapter 7

David Carl and Natalie Marie Butzin, Alexandria, Chapter 7

Richard Lee Phillips, Akeley, Chapter 7

Michael R. Schorn, Dumont, Chapter 7

Jamie S. Sawyer, Gully, Chapter 7

Kelly Ann Mandt, Fosston, Chapter 7

William J. and Jodi L. Enlow, Crookston, Chapter 7

Bruce Marion Gilles, Breckenridge, Chapter 7