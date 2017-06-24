Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bankruptcies

    By Forum staff reports Today at 2:30 a.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Thomas L. and Kelsey L. Hodges, Cartwright, Chapter 7

    Raymond Scott Harrington, Stanley, Chapter 7

    Abraham Irizarry, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Joni M. Eller, Reynolds, Chapter 7

    Brendan Lane Weltin, Cando, Chapter 7

    Patricia L. Oien and Daniel L. Oien Jr., Binford, Chapter 7

    Michelle Hayes, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Lindsey Ann Lunnin, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    John Deavy, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Sara Marie Boppre, Valley City, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Summer Bernice Pace, Frazee, Chapter 7

    David Carl and Natalie Marie Butzin, Alexandria, Chapter 7

    Richard Lee Phillips, Akeley, Chapter 7

    Michael R. Schorn, Dumont, Chapter 7

    Jamie S. Sawyer, Gully, Chapter 7

    Kelly Ann Mandt, Fosston, Chapter 7

    William J. and Jodi L. Enlow, Crookston, Chapter 7

    Bruce Marion Gilles, Breckenridge, Chapter 7

    Explore related topics:BusinessbankruptciesminnesotaNorth Dakotabriefs
    Advertisement