CHECK YOUR BENEFITS

Your Social Security statement shows the amount you'll receive each month when you retire, which is based on your lifetime earnings and projected earnings going forward. Your Social Security benefits statement also shows you how much you would receive if you became disabled.

More than one in four 20-year-olds will become disabled prior to retirement age, according to the SSA. Knowing how much you would receive in disability benefits can also help you plan for a major life change and enable you to make sure you have enough disability insurance.

The closer you are to retirement, the more accurate your estimated benefits will be. The actual amount of your benefit is determined when you apply for benefits and might be different from the estimate in your statement if your earnings increase or decrease in the future. To predict how much your benefits will be, use the Social Security estimator.

VERIFY YOUR FAMILY'S BENEFITS

If you're married or have children, your spouse or kids might be affected by the amount of your Social Security benefits. For example, your spouse can receive payments based on your work record for up to 50 percent of your monthly benefits. Your dependent children might also qualify to receive benefits based on your record if they are:

• Unmarried and under 18 years old

• 18 or 19 years old and a full-time student in grade 12 or lower

• 18 or older and disabled from a condition that began before age 22

Your Social Security statement also shows how much your other family members can expect to receive based on your work record. This information can help you plan your financial future as a family so you can maximize your benefits.

CONFIRM YOUR WORK RECORD

Your statement includes a Social Security statement of earnings. Your Social Security earnings statement shows how much of your earnings were subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes for each year you've worked. Review this information carefully—if the amounts are incorrect, you won't receive the correct benefit amount at retirement.

If you need to make a request for Social Security earnings information that is erroneous, call the Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 immediately. You'll need your W-2s and tax returns to support your claim, so resolve the error before you get rid of important records.