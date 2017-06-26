New fine dining restaurant opening soon in Moorhead

Cheryl Nordeen will serve as executive chef.

The restaurant, 28 Center Mall Ave., is taking the place of the former Sarello's that operated there for 15 years before closing in June 2015. He said they've repainted and recarpeted the space to give it a new look.

Hoffman and his business partner and husband, Wayne Sander, came up with the name while being indecisive about where to go for lunch. Hoffman said Sander kept replying "I don't know" when he'd ask where they should eat, and he realized it could be a good name for a restaurant.

"I've always wanted to own my own place," he said.

Hoffman said the restaurant with a full liquor license will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new business will serve casual lunches like sandwiches, burgers and salads and offer fine dining options for dinner, with entrees including blue cheese-crusted filet mignon, walleye almondine and lamb chops.

Hoffman and Sander, who owns the Mrs. Fields cookie store in West Acres Shopping Center, are leasing the restaurant space. Hoffman said they plan to buy it in two years.