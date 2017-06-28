Participants selected for CTB Women's Leadership Program

Future leaders and their employers are:

LaDonna Renae Bannach, Beyond Boundaries Therapy Services

Joy Beeter, Sanford Health

Sharlynn Berns, Energy Ushers

Tanya Beutler, Microsoft

Bethany Brandt-Sargent, KLJ Engineering

Diana M. Carlsrud, Gate City Bank

Jo Carney, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Katy Collins, CoreLink

Alexa Ducioame, Moore Engineering Inc.

Brein Haugen, Rasmussen College

Megan Hook, Holiday Inn

Denise Luttio, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Miranda Overbeck, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Rachel Perez, Gate City Insurance Agency

Bethany Reinhardt, Border States Electric

Emily Ronningen, Noridian Mutual Insurance Company

Stephanie Sailer, Bell Bank

Roxanne Saulsbury, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

Tamra F. Schmidt McCullough, Border States Electric

Suzanne M. Svare, Discovery Benefits

Participants will hear from an array of top leaders representing North Dakota and beyond who will guide and challenge the women to take the next steps in their leadership development. They will also gain hands-on experience through leadership exercises and a philanthropy project. They are joining a statewide network of highly motivated and forward thinking women who are making a difference all across North Dakota. To date, program participants have raised over $250,000 in cash and in-kind donations for organizations in their communities.