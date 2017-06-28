Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATE: Gas line hit in south Fargo, streets in front of Microsoft closed

    Participants selected for CTB Women's Leadership Program

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:00 a.m.

    FARGO—Center for Technology & Business has selected participants for its third class of the CTB Women's Leadership Program. Participants were chosen from a pool of applicants looking to connect, grow and pay it forward through a challenging and inspiring program.

    Future leaders and their employers are:

    LaDonna Renae Bannach, Beyond Boundaries Therapy Services

    Joy Beeter, Sanford Health

    Sharlynn Berns, Energy Ushers

    Tanya Beutler, Microsoft

    Bethany Brandt-Sargent, KLJ Engineering

    Diana M. Carlsrud, Gate City Bank

    Jo Carney, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

    Katy Collins, CoreLink

    Alexa Ducioame, Moore Engineering Inc.

    Brein Haugen, Rasmussen College

    Megan Hook, Holiday Inn

    Denise Luttio, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

    Miranda Overbeck, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

    Rachel Perez, Gate City Insurance Agency

    Bethany Reinhardt, Border States Electric

    Emily Ronningen, Noridian Mutual Insurance Company

    Stephanie Sailer, Bell Bank

    Roxanne Saulsbury, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota

    Tamra F. Schmidt McCullough, Border States Electric

    Suzanne M. Svare, Discovery Benefits

    Participants will hear from an array of top leaders representing North Dakota and beyond who will guide and challenge the women to take the next steps in their leadership development. They will also gain hands-on experience through leadership exercises and a philanthropy project. They are joining a statewide network of highly motivated and forward thinking women who are making a difference all across North Dakota. To date, program participants have raised over $250,000 in cash and in-kind donations for organizations in their communities.

    Explore related topics:BusinessBusinessCenter for Technology & BusinessLaDonna BannachJoy BeeterSharlynn BernsTanya BeutlerBethany Brandt-SargentDiana CarlsrudJo CarneyKaty CollinsAlexa DucioameBrein HaugenMegan HookDenise LuttioMiranda OverbeckRachel PerezBethany ReinhardtEmily RonningenStephanie SailerRoxanne SaulsburyTamra SchmidSuzanne Svare
    Advertisement
    randomness