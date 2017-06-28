Participants selected for CTB Women's Leadership Program
FARGO—Center for Technology & Business has selected participants for its third class of the CTB Women's Leadership Program. Participants were chosen from a pool of applicants looking to connect, grow and pay it forward through a challenging and inspiring program.
Future leaders and their employers are:
LaDonna Renae Bannach, Beyond Boundaries Therapy Services
Joy Beeter, Sanford Health
Sharlynn Berns, Energy Ushers
Tanya Beutler, Microsoft
Bethany Brandt-Sargent, KLJ Engineering
Diana M. Carlsrud, Gate City Bank
Jo Carney, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
Katy Collins, CoreLink
Alexa Ducioame, Moore Engineering Inc.
Brein Haugen, Rasmussen College
Megan Hook, Holiday Inn
Denise Luttio, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
Miranda Overbeck, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
Rachel Perez, Gate City Insurance Agency
Bethany Reinhardt, Border States Electric
Emily Ronningen, Noridian Mutual Insurance Company
Stephanie Sailer, Bell Bank
Roxanne Saulsbury, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota
Tamra F. Schmidt McCullough, Border States Electric
Suzanne M. Svare, Discovery Benefits
Participants will hear from an array of top leaders representing North Dakota and beyond who will guide and challenge the women to take the next steps in their leadership development. They will also gain hands-on experience through leadership exercises and a philanthropy project. They are joining a statewide network of highly motivated and forward thinking women who are making a difference all across North Dakota. To date, program participants have raised over $250,000 in cash and in-kind donations for organizations in their communities.