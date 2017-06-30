Eligibility in the program begins on the first day of employment, and all UPS locations in the state are currently hiring for part-time package handling positions. UPS operating facilities offer several shifts, from early morning to late night time-frames, so students can easily find one that works for their class schedule. The program is also expanding in Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

The UPS Earn and Learn program has distributed over $200 million since its inception in 1999. Many of UPS's full-time management, drivers and even senior leaders began their careers at the company as part-time package handlers. UPS CEO David Abney started with the company 42 years ago loading trucks while attending college.