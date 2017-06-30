Honors and officers

According to Chambers USA, "Dean Rindy is praised for his 'extensive knowledge' of real estate and represents a fine choice of clients in transactions and title insurance matters." Chambers USA Guide recognition is based on recommendations resulting from in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys.

Economic development foundation names board members

The following new members were recently named to the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation board of directors: Perry Miller, real estate developer, Wahpeton, N.D.; Tommy Kenville, founder of T Global Inc., Grand Forks; Gene Veeder, McKenzie County commissioner, Watford City, N.D.; Jared Melville, former vice president of the North Dakota Student Association, Fargo; and Barry Batcheller, chairman and CEO of Appareo Systems, Fargo.

Melville now serves as the chief justice of the North Dakota State University student government's student court. He has received national and regional awards for competing in collegiate forensics as the president of the NDSU Lincoln Speech and Debate Society.

Batcheller has been involved in the startup of six companies and served as director of technology growth at Deere and Co. He has served on the boards of Xata Corp., MeritCare (now Sanford Health) and the Fargo-Cass County Economic Development Corp. He is a past president of the NDSU Alumni Association board of directors and is serving on the boards of the NDSU Research and Technology Park and Amity Technology.

The North Dakota Economic Development Foundation is a private foundation established by the Legislature in 2001 to provide private-sector guidance and oversight of the state's economic development efforts.