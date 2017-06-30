Contributions

Family Healthcare receives $10,000 grant

Family HealthCare has received a grant for $10,000 from the Alex Stern Family Foundation to support access to dental care in the Fargo Moorhead community. Family HealthCare provided dental care to a record 6,500 patients in 2016. The funding from this grant will enable Family HealthCare to continue to provide preventative and restorative dental services to meet the demand for oral health in the community.

Family HealthCare is a private, nonprofit community health center that provides medical and dental care to anyone and everyone who needs it, regardless of age, nationality or ability to pay.

Child Care Aware awarded memorial grant

North Dakota Association for the Disabled of Fargo has awarded its fourth $5,000 Faye Gibbens Memorial Grant to Child Care Aware of North Dakota, a training and information hub for child care providers and offers parents referrals to licensed child care options.

CCAoND is provided by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota through a contract with the state. The grant is helping CCAoND buy specialized equipment, materials and resources for providers who care for children with special needs or challenging behaviors while participating in the program's inclusion support service, which offers "best practice" coaching and consultation.

NDAD awards the grant twice annually to an agency or organization to be used for a health, welfare, social service or educational purpose for at-risk populations.

HCSCC receives grants for upcoming quilt exhibit

The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County of Moorhead will host an art quilt exhibit, Quilt National '15, starting Saturday, July 1, at the Hjemkomst Center. The exhibition is produced and circulated by The Dairy Barn Arts Center of Athens, Ohio, as the 19th biennial juried exhibition in this series of innovative art quilts. The exhibit is funded, in part, by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation, as well as sponsorships from the Quilters' Guild of North Dakota and the Minnesota Quilters.

ND Council on the Arts awarded $717,100 grant

The North Dakota Council on the Arts will be awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts through its partnership agreement fund. The award of $717,100 will be used by the council to support its statewide arts plan, Poetry Out Loud, arts education, folk arts partnership and arts in underserved communities. These funds will support grants and programs for this coming fiscal year.

Two other North Dakota recipients include the Fargo Moorhead Opera Company and the University of North Dakota Main Campus. Fargo Moorhead Opera will be awarded $10,000 to support a series of chamber operas. By creating smaller productions that can tour to the surrounding rural regions, new audiences in the nearby North Dakota and Minnesota populations will be reached.

UND will get $10,000 to support its annual writing conference. The free, three-day literary event will feature authors and artists whose work incorporates historical research or responds to contemporary events.