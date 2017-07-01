Building Permits
Moorhead
James and Darby Amundson, 1828 35th St. Cir. S., residential remodeling, $23,000
Steven and Donna Marts, 1214 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000
Horizon Custom Contracting, 2901 20th St. S., commercial remodeling, $45,000
Barrier Homes Inc., 1601 41st St. S., new residential, $200,000
Todd Nelson Construction, 6112 2nd St. N., new residential, $300,000
Studs to Rugs, 2409 14th St. S., residential remodeling, $50,000
Steve Langstaff, 1500 11th St. N., commercial remodeling, $22,000
Fargo
Radiant Creative Homes, 3589 N. Grandwood Drive, new residential, $550,000
Safeguard US Inc., 650 23rd St. N., public building, $29,720
Safeguard US Inc., 402 23rd St. N., public building, $40,010
ABC Seamless, 2524 38th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $24,921
Bartholomay Construction Inc., 2870 52nd Ave. S., new commercial, $1,750,000
Bartholomay Construction Inc., 2870 52nd Ave. S., parking lot, $300,000
Dietrich Construction, 3454 41st St. S., foundation, $300,000
Verity Homes Inc., 5419 43rd St. S., new residential, $248,575
Thomson Homes, 3615 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $194,000
TF Powers, 1110 3rd Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $909,500
Diversified Contractors, 3902 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $230,000
RV Construction, 1254 2nd St. N., residential remodeling, $35,000
Verity Homes Inc., 4150 19th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $300,000
Accent Contracting, 829 37th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $29,048
Hanson Brothers Inc., 4786 N. Riverwood Drive, residential remodeling, $150,000
Thomsen Homes, 6220 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $195,500
Naseth Construction, 3902 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $56,000
Hammers Construction Inc., 4215 9th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $140,000
Paces Lodging, 5120 S. Prosperity Way, new commercial, $1,320,000
Paces Lodging, 5120 S. Prosperity Way, parking lot, $180,000
6408 56th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $40,000
Diversified Contractors, 300 Broadway unit P1, commercial remodeling, $100,000