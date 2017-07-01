Search
    Building Permits

    By Forum staff reports Today at 1:00 a.m.

    Moorhead

    James and Darby Amundson, 1828 35th St. Cir. S., residential remodeling, $23,000

    Steven and Donna Marts, 1214 17th St. S., residential remodeling, $25,000

    Horizon Custom Contracting, 2901 20th St. S., commercial remodeling, $45,000

    Barrier Homes Inc., 1601 41st St. S., new residential, $200,000

    Todd Nelson Construction, 6112 2nd St. N., new residential, $300,000

    Studs to Rugs, 2409 14th St. S., residential remodeling, $50,000

    Steve Langstaff, 1500 11th St. N., commercial remodeling, $22,000

    Fargo

    Radiant Creative Homes, 3589 N. Grandwood Drive, new residential, $550,000

    Safeguard US Inc., 650 23rd St. N., public building, $29,720

    Safeguard US Inc., 402 23rd St. N., public building, $40,010

    ABC Seamless, 2524 38th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $24,921

    Bartholomay Construction Inc., 2870 52nd Ave. S., new commercial, $1,750,000

    Bartholomay Construction Inc., 2870 52nd Ave. S., parking lot, $300,000

    Dietrich Construction, 3454 41st St. S., foundation, $300,000

    Verity Homes Inc., 5419 43rd St. S., new residential, $248,575

    Thomson Homes, 3615 S. Crimson Loop, new residential, $194,000

    TF Powers, 1110 3rd Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $909,500

    Diversified Contractors, 3902 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $230,000

    RV Construction, 1254 2nd St. N., residential remodeling, $35,000

    Verity Homes Inc., 4150 19th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $300,000

    Accent Contracting, 829 37th Ave. N., residential remodeling, $29,048

    Hanson Brothers Inc., 4786 N. Riverwood Drive, residential remodeling, $150,000

    Thomsen Homes, 6220 63rd Ave. S., new residential, $195,500

    Naseth Construction, 3902 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $56,000

    Hammers Construction Inc., 4215 9th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $140,000

    Paces Lodging, 5120 S. Prosperity Way, new commercial, $1,320,000

    Paces Lodging, 5120 S. Prosperity Way, parking lot, $180,000

    6408 56th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $40,000

    Diversified Contractors, 300 Broadway unit P1, commercial remodeling, $100,000

