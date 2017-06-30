Bankruptcies
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Robert and Lora J. Baker, Mandan, Chapter 7
Lori A. and Jose Javier Henriquez, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Celicia M. Crisostomo, Minot, Chapter 7
Jennifer Burckhard, Minot, Chapter 7
Kimberly L. Davis, Fargo, Chapter 7
Sheila Garrison, South Heart, Chapter 7
Ruby Hanks, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Duane A. and Alisha M. Blackshear, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Thomas D. Haase, Minot, Chapter 7
Jeffrey D. and Renita R. Neppl, Fargo, Chapter 13
Dwight Allen and Roberta Ellen Dinkel, Grafton, Chapter 7
Dennis R. and Anita A. Enno, Dunseith, Chapter 7
Rose M. Milligan, West Fargo, Chapter 7
William Jay and Jacklynn Grace Scott, Fargo, Chapter 7
Kristi A. Parrish, Hatton, Chapter 7
Kalon Edward Green, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Timothy and Megan Achter, Dickinson, Chapter 7
Raymond Grant Scales, Fargo, Chapter 7
Kayla Ann Simpson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Orvin F. Tingum, Walcott, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Scott Dean Askelson, Moorhead, Chapter 7
Jennie Bucholz, Moorhead, Chapter 7