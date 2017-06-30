Search
    Bankruptcies

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:00 p.m.

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Robert and Lora J. Baker, Mandan, Chapter 7

    Lori A. and Jose Javier Henriquez, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Celicia M. Crisostomo, Minot, Chapter 7

    Jennifer Burckhard, Minot, Chapter 7

    Kimberly L. Davis, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Sheila Garrison, South Heart, Chapter 7

    Ruby Hanks, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Duane A. and Alisha M. Blackshear, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Thomas D. Haase, Minot, Chapter 7

    Jeffrey D. and Renita R. Neppl, Fargo, Chapter 13

    Dwight Allen and Roberta Ellen Dinkel, Grafton, Chapter 7

    Dennis R. and Anita A. Enno, Dunseith, Chapter 7

    Rose M. Milligan, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    William Jay and Jacklynn Grace Scott, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Kristi A. Parrish, Hatton, Chapter 7

    Kalon Edward Green, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Timothy and Megan Achter, Dickinson, Chapter 7

    Raymond Grant Scales, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Kayla Ann Simpson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Orvin F. Tingum, Walcott, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Scott Dean Askelson, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Jennie Bucholz, Moorhead, Chapter 7

