New businesses
Werth Realty opens in Moorhead
Broker/owner Dave Werth has opened Werth Realty in Moorhead. Werth, who has 12 years experience selling real estate, attended Montana State University, North Dakota State University and University of North Dakota. He has instructed first-time homebuyer classes at NDSU, The Village and Family Life Credit Services. The business will serve buyers and sellers in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding Lakes country.
For more information, visit www.relofargo.com.