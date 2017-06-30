Hires and promotions

Vculek joins Noridian Insurance Services

Nick Vculek has joined Noridian Insurance Services as a service representative in the Fargo office. NISI is a subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota. Vculek earned a bachelor's degree in communications from North Dakota State University.

Prior to joining NISI, Vculek worked as a billboard designer for a local company and also as a member of the promotions staff of various radio stations for Radio FM Media.

American Crystal Sugar promotes three

American Crystal Sugar in Moorhead has promoted three employees.

Steven Gillespie was promoted to technical training lead at the Drayton, N.D., factory. He has been with the company for 14 years, holding positions of shift administrator and most recently shift supervisor.

Yehudah "Hudi" Kobrinsky was promoted to process analyst. He graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor's degree in chemistry-biology. He started with American Crystal in 2015, holding positions of assistant chemist in the East Grand Forks, Minn., factory and laboratory foremen in the Moorhead factory. He most recently was the quality assurance manager for Sungold Foods and SunButter.

Tyler Driscoll was promoted to agriculturist in the Drayton district. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston, earning a bachelor degree in agronomy. He completed his internship with American Crystal Sugar in the Drayton and East Grand Forks districts while attending school in 2016.

Sangnil, Verano Chavez join Essentia Health

Essentia Health has hired a physiatrist in Fargo and a hospitalist in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Dr. Marline Sangnil, a physiatrist, has joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation department at the Essentia Health-South University Avenue Clinic in Fargo. Sangnil will provide treatment for adult patients with a wide range of ailments that affect the nerves, muscles and bones. She earned a medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grand Anse, Grenada. She completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Jaime Verano Chavez, a hospitalist, has joined Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes. Verano Chavez earned a medical degree from the Universidad San Martin DePorres, in La Molina, Lima, Peru. He completed a residency in internal medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York City.

My Professional Concierge hires two

My Professional Concierge in Fargo has hired two employees. Mara Lopez will be doing client marketing and working special events. She earned a degree in business administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Danielle Brewer will be doing client marketing, event planning and working special events. She earned a degree in strategic communications from North Dakota State University.

High Point Networks hires three

High Point Networks has hired three at its corporate office in West Fargo.

Ashley Sather joins as a help desk dispatcher. Sather graduated from North Dakota State University in May with a bachelor's degree in business management. She was previously a culture assistant at TMI Hospitality in Fargo.

Dustin Oakland has been hired as a network engineer. Oakland is pursuing a degree in information and communications technology at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and will graduate in May 2018. Previously, Oakland was an autotech at Geek Squad and has one year of professional experience.

Jordan Sanger has been hired as a systems engineer. Sanger graduated from Northland Community and Technical College in 2015, earning an associate's degree in computer and network technology. He was previously employed by Insight Technologies of Grand Forks, as an IT technician. Sanger has been working in IT for three years.

Bartelt joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Maureen Bartelt has recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties in Fargo. Bartelt is a licensed Realtor in North Dakota and Minnesota. She will be a member of the Ericka Schott team.

Bartelt graduated from Concordia College with degrees in international business and French. She previously worked in banking for 11 years. She also owns and operates her own photography business, Maureen Bartelt Photography.

Gapinski, Youngbauer hired as Village therapists

The Village Family Service Center in Fargo has hired Alyssa Gapinski and Katie Youngbauer as intensive in-home family therapists.

Gapinski earned her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from North Dakota State University. She previously worked as a direct support professional for Creative Care for Reaching Independence and as on-call emergency staff member for the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

Youngbauer received her undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, and earned a master's degree in counseling from the University of Mary in Fargo. She worked for the West Central Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead and with Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota's youth advocacy and reintegration services and Luther Hall.

Nygard named chair of computer science at NDSU

Kendall E. Nygard has been named chairwoman of the Department of Computer Science at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Nygard was previously and remains a professor in the same department and serves as director of the new NDSU Institute for Cybersecurity Education and Research. He is also a U.S. State Department and United States Agency for International Development Jefferson Science Fellow. Nygard's background includes authoring more than 160 peer-reviewed journal articles and papers and a recent book on the smart grid. He earned a doctorate degree in operations research from Virginia Tech University, a master's degree in mathematics from Minnesota State University Mankato and a bachelor degree in mathematics and physics from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Honeyman, Green join Obermiller Nelson Engineering

Obermiller Nelson Engineering (ONE) in Fargo hired Andrew Honeyman as a mechanical engineer and Taylor Green as a marketing coordinator.

Honeyman most recently worked as a mechanical engineer for Karges-Faulconbridge Engineers and Burns and McDonnell as a mechanical engineer for nuclear and fossil fuel power plant system design. Honeyman earned a professional engineering degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University.

Green has two years of industry experience with Moore Engineering as a marketing assistant. She earned a bachelor degree in mass communications with an emphasis in advertising and public relations from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Discovery Benefits hires eight

Discovery Benefits in Fargo has hired eight employees. Beau Hurtig was hired as general counsel. Christina Bleich joined as an integration analyst. Alexis Lies, Justin Smith and Patricia Halverson started as participant services specialists. Tyler Nelson was hired as a partner solutions manager. Tyler Baumann and Zachary Johnson were hired as sales directors.

Ehlen joins Spotlight Media

Hillary Ehlen has joined Spotlight Media in Fargo as its new staff photographer. She earned a bachelor of science degree in visual arts-photography from North Dakota State University.

Ottenbacher joins Fargo VA

The Fargo VA Health Care System has hired Dr. Ronovan Ottenbacher as assistant chief of staff for primary care on the primary care and specialty medicine team. Ottenbacher earned his medical degree from Sanford School of Medicine, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, S.D. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of North Dakota.