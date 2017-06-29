Blue Apron stock edges up from the IPO price

With Blue Apron's initial public offering in full swing, the meal delivery startup is finding out there is some appetite for its stock—but investors aren't slavering for it. The 5-year-old company, which sends customers a weekly box of recipes and accompanying ingredients, saw its shares rise 3.5 percent Thursday, jUNE 29, to $10.35 in the hours after its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. But Blue Apron Holdings Inc. faces an increasingly competitive market: Besides other cook-it-yourself startups, there also are meal delivery kits that involve only microwaving and an explosion of restaurant delivery apps; huge companies such as Amazon.com also are eyeing the space. In a troubling sign, Blue Apron slashed its IPO price Wednesday, June 28, to $10 a share, significantly lower than its original estimate of $15 to $17 a share. Blue Apron raised $300 million with the offering, selling 30 million shares of Class A stock at the $10 price—well below the amount it had hoped to raise. The sharply lower price indicated that investors have heightened concerns about how Blue Apron, which reported nearly $800 million in revenue last year but is unprofitable, will fare in the fast-changing market for food shopping. "The competition for stomach share is fierce," said Aaron Turner, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "The onus on Blue Apron after they go public is to maintain their user growth, but to do so in a cost-efficient manner. And sometimes that can prove challenging." Blue Apron also has to contend with fickle customers, many of them millennials. Joshua Lawton-Belous first tried Blue Apron two years ago when he and his wife wanted to save time on grocery shopping. "It was delicious," he said. Blue Apron's meals also allowed them to try new dishes, and "I loved the idea that I didn't need to go out and buy huge amounts of spices for one meal," said Lawton-Belous, 33, who lives in Austin, Texas. But after five months, the couple stopped ordering. "I don't want to spend 50 minutes cooking anymore when I could just go to a restaurant or go to Whole Foods," he said. Whole Foods might become an even more appealing choice for shoppers now that online giant Amazon.com has agreed to buy the upscale grocery chain for $13.7 billion. With consumers already pressing for healthier foods and more convenient service, there's widespread speculation that Amazon will use Whole Foods as a springboard for expanding its grocery delivery efforts and altering the food-shopping landscape overall—at an affordable price.