Best and worst things to buy in July

You can find some goods and services at their lowest price points of the year in July, but not everything is a bargain. In fact, some goods and services are downright bad to buy in July. Here's what you should know:

BEST: JEWELRY

With Father's Day in the rearview mirror, jewelers have to rely on things other than gift-giving holidays to bring consumers into their stores. As a result, you can find great jewelry for cheap during July.

Are you thinking of spending the rest of your life with that special someone? A clearance priced engagement ring might not sound particularly special, but the look on your beloved's face after getting the best your budget can buy definitely will be.

Helzberg Diamonds has diamond engagement rings up to 55 percent off regular retail, with some prices under $400. Finance your purchase for six months for free or spend a minimum of $749 or $1,499 and get 12 or 36 months free financing, respectively.

Enjoy savings of up to 50 percent off at Kay Jewelers. Stock up on heart-shaped rings and pendants, which you can pick up for as little as $47. Put 20 percent down on a purchase of $500 or more and get up to 12 months interest-free financing.

Jewelry stores aren't the only place to find deep discounts on bling. Macy's has charms for as little as $3.76, which is 70 percent off their original price. If you don't have a Macy's nearby, you can still cash in on the deal by ordering online. Buy $49 or more, and your order ships free.

BEST: BARBECUE GRILLS

The best time to buy a grill is after Labor Day. However, July is the time to strike if you want to use the grill for summer cookouts. Grill prices are highest before Memorial Day and steadily decrease in price from July through September.

Today's grills offer many more fuel options than gas and charcoal. Enjoy grilling, smoking, searing, baking or roasting with barbecues fueled by infrared heat, electricity, pellets or wood, as well as charcoal or gas.

Pellet grills make it easy to master barbecue techniques without having to worry about burning or drying out your meat. Simply add the pellets to the pellet box and set the temperature on the grill. Although the grill is as simple as using your convection oven, hardwood pellets in cherry, maple, mesquite and hickory add outdoor flavor your kitchen just can't deliver.

Kamodo grills are among the most versatile. Based on ancient clay cooking vessels found in China, current models are usually made from ceramic, stainless steel or cast aluminum. Vent systems let you control airflow to maintain temperatures from 225 to 750 degrees Fahrenheit for a wide range of baking, grilling and smoking applications.

You'll start to see lower prices on grills beginning with Fourth of July sales and continuing throughout the summer.

WORST: TRAVEL

Hoping for a summer getaway before the kids head back to school? You'll want to pump the brakes on your daydream. Although you might see sale prices on everything from airfare to hotels, July is one of the most expensive months to travel. Take flights for example. A round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Albany, N.Y., on Southwest Airlines can run you as much as $615 per ticket when you fly during tourist-heavy July dates. But if you book your flight now for a trip during autumn break in September or October, you could pay as little as $176.

Family travel during summer vacation puts hotels, tours and attractions at a premium. You'll experience some of the highest prices of the year at popular summer destinations like beaches and Disney parks. Summer crowds also mean you'll spend much more time waiting in lines, which equals less bang for your buck.

July sees no days when you can get into Disneyland for the value price of $97. July weekends and Fourth of July come with peak pricing of $124. Wait until late August or autumn break to enjoy smaller crowds and value prices at both Disney parks.

If you're set on booking a last-minute vacation, there are bargains out there—if you're willing to brave the heat. Summer is actually off season in locations like Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., where prices are at the cheapest of the year. Although you're likely to encounter temperatures of more than 110 degrees, the dry heat is ideal for heading to a water park, seeing museums or dining at sunset on mist-cooled patios.

WORST: ELECTIVE SURGERY

Most elective surgery isn't covered by health insurance, making it a sizable out-of-pocket purchase. If you've been saving up for a lift, tuck, replacement or other procedure, you might want to wait—if you can, of course.

Things are least likely to go as planned in July when recently graduated medical students start their residency programs. The month is the time when the most mistakes and fatalities resulting from errors occur.

Summer is also the busiest season for having surgery. Workers utilize time off around the Fourth of July weekend to have maximum recovery time before having to head back to work, and students opt to go under the knife before classes resume.

In July, you'll also be competing for the operating room and the attention of staff with the influx of summer accident victims. Trauma cases increase dramatically during summer months due to firework accidents and outdoor adventuring mishaps.

If it's possible to postpone your procedure, wait until after Labor Day when the hectic summer pace slows down. Operating room schedules aren't as tight, giving you more options to schedule your procedure at a place and time that will save you the most money.

Although most people don't think about shopping for the best prices on elective surgeries, there's no reason why you shouldn't get the most for your money. Use HeathcareBluebook's online tool to find what fair pricing is for your procedure so you can better negotiate your hospital bill. For example, you could save thousands of dollars on a laser eye surgery procedure in Los Angeles, where prices range from $1,600 to about $5,000.