Diverse group of speakers to present at TEDxFargo

Annie Wood, the co-organizer of TEDx Fargo, said a unique mixture of local and national influencers were chosen to speak on topics of importance in the Fargo community.

Among those are North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, 17-year-old Moorhead student Bridget McManamon, ESPN announcer Anish Shroff, and Plains Art Museum Director Andy Maus.

"We tried to bring in diverse perspectives to get Fargo thinking in new ways," Wood said. "People with ideas . . . someone who might have a solution to a challenge or a problem that our community might be facing."

Wood said one important challenge in the community is combating alcohol and drug addiction. First Lady Burgum, with a 25-plus year career in human resources and marketing, has been developing and supporting initiatives for fighting addiction in North Dakota communities, and will speak on the topic. She has also donated her time and leadership to charities for at-risk women and children, animal welfare, visionary artists and the arts.

Wood said that Maus, director and CEO of Plains Art Museum in Fargo, will be giving a talk on how art can be used to create community and emphasize empathy. The museum, which is the largest in North Dakota, has several strong focuses including Native American programming and cultural diversity. Prior to serving as CEO and director of Plains Art Museum, Maus was the Executive Director of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

McManamon, another local speaker, opened the charitable organization Herstory to increase women's access to menstrual hygiene products. The organization also aims to give women a better understanding of their physical well-being and increase their leadership opportunities. The 17-year-old recently won the Commerce of Chamber's Investor Panel Shark Tank event, where middle and high school students present their business ideas and compete for funding. She received $1,000 to help launch Herstory. Wood said McManamon will represent a younger generation and speak about empowering and instilling confidence in young women.

On a national level, ESPN announcer Shroff will be present to talk about how media can influence perception. Shroff is a studio host, anchor and play-by-play commentator for college sports in Virginia, and has been to Fargo several times to announce for NDSU sports.

He joined ESPN in 2008 as a studio host for ESPNNEWS, the channel's 24-hour sports new network. Prior to joining ESPN, Schroff was a Sports Director at KNDO-TV in Washington, where he was exposed to shooting film, editing, and covering a multitude of teams and programming.

