The restaurant, located on West Lake Drive, opened Sunday, July 2, just in time for the Fourth of July crowds.

"It's exciting, because this area is so well-known for the Fourth and the lake scene is where it's at this weekend," Hunter said, "but it's also a little scary to be opening on the biggest weekend in Detroit Lakes."

Hub41's current menu — which will be replaced by a full menu later this summer — offers a variety of food, from fried chickpea bites and Cajun breaded shrimp to salads and beer battered walleye.

"These days, people like casual stuff and they like to have fun," Grimsley said. "We wanted to create a place that has awesome food, but isn't too expensive. Hopefully, it'll be a place that you can go for a special occasion or go to for a casual lunch."

The restaurant will have a to-go option as well as indoor and outdoor seating — including a rooftop patio.

"We think the outdoor patio will be really awesome," Hunter said. "The view from here to the lake is just amazing."

Grimley and Hunter were anxious to debut the restaurant to the community.

"The community has been so good to us," Grimsley said. "Our main goal is just to please the town."