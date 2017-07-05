New DL hotel aims for a mid-July opening

"The whole town seems like they're excited—there's such a buzz," she said. "The whole community seems like they're welcoming us."

The new target range for opening the hotel is July 14-20, but the $12 million facility won't open to the public "until everything is perfect," she said.

The project developer is Hotel Partners LLC. The 69-room hotel has a variety of one- and two-bed rooms, many that adjoin another room, all with an interesting view, said Swenson.

On the very top of the hotel are eight condominium units of various sizes, designs and prices. Six of the eight have already been sold, Swenson said. The condos have their own elevator and entrance, but owners are free to mingle and can use the pool and exercise area.

The hotel was swarming with workers putting the finishing touches on the project, inside and out. Drapes need to go up and linen is going onto the new beds. Outside, landscaping is continuing. The parking areas are paved, and a large eco-friendly grass parking area already needs to be mowed.

"There are a lot of variables that go into opening a hotel, it's just incredible," Swenson said.

The blue and black carpeting and other decor has been installed and was selected by the Marriott corporation, which has a number of color schemes and designs for its hotels. The hotel is located across Washington Avenue from the Detroit Lakes Pavilion and the main entrance faces the beach across West Lake Drive.

As you enter the hotel, you'll see it has "a very open concept," Swenson said, with a fireplace, lobby seating and the business area (with a desk, computer and high-speed Internet) is on your right, and the check-in desk on your left. Near the desk "we have a little corner market, a little store," she added. The fitness center, with treadmills, other aerobic-exercise machines, free weights and exercise balls, is slightly further down on the left, as is the pool area.

"It's small, but nice," Swenson said. The dining area, coffee bar and hot breakfast counter are slightly farther down on the right.

"We'll have a full hot breakfast," she said, including waffles and other traditional breakfast items, as well as yogurt, fruit and other health-conscious options.

There is also a nice wall display, with photos and text, on the history of the Fairfield Inn & Suites. Swenson said reservations are already coming in, and the hotel has booked two wedding parties for the last weekend of July.

"We have 10 to 12 groups so far booked into 2018," she said. "Family reunions, weddings, corporate people have called me, but it's definitely a seasonal market." The hotel will employ about 25 full- and part-time workers. "We started hiring about two weeks ago, and we're about 90 percent staffed right now," Swenson said. Right now, things are hectic, but it's all coming together. "We're just excited to be a part of the community," she added.