Tesla CEO announces delivery date for first Model 3s

The Model 3's base price, before options, is expected to be around $35,000, with a range of 215 miles. Musk aims to produce hundreds of thousands of Model 3s next year, an ambitious goal. He has many believers, as reflected in Tesla's stock price, which is up 66 percent year to date. But the stock also has attracted lots of short sellers who are betting on the price to drop as, they predict, the company encounters problems with production, quality and a lack of profits. Making 30 cars the first month is an accomplishment of sorts. But the make-or-break drama will continue until Tesla proves that it can turn out Model 3s at high volume and accumulate more cash than it costs to build them.