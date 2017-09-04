'Special event' planned at Apple Sept. 12

In the invite, Apple simply wrote "Let's meet at our place." Sept. 12 was reported earlier this week by the Wall Street Journal as the likely date for the special fall event, where Apple typically unveils its newest iPhone models and other hardware upgrades.

Apple is widely expected to unveil a host of new products, including a 10th anniversary iPhone. With the new model, the phone is said to have gone through its biggest design overhaul in years and is rumored to be packed with new features and materials such as an OLED display, facial recognition 3-D sensor, and wireless charging.

Apple is also expected to release updated versions of the current existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch, which is rumored to have a LTE cellular modem that allows it to receive data without an iPhone nearby. A new Apple TV with 4K video streaming capabilities and HDR support may also be revealed.

Typically, the new products hit the market about 10 days after the fall event.