Best and worst things to buy in September

BEST: A NEW CAR

The month offers some of the best deals of the year on cars as old models get cleared out to make way for newer stock. Bargain prices on new cars aren't limited to savings at the local dealership.

The last day of September is one of the best four days of the year to negotiate a deal on a car, according to Autotrader. Sept. 30 comes at the end of the quarter, when dealerships are trying to meet sales goals and are most willing to work with you.

TrueCar estimated that buyers save about 7.9 percent off the price of a car on that date. To get the best deal, Autotrader recommended going in fresh at the end of the day when the sales staff is looking forward to going home.

BEST: TRAVEL

If you let the summer slip by without a vacation—or you just need another one—September is the ideal time for a getaway. Summer officially ends with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, but you can still catch some of the best end-of-summer travel deals through the end of the month. Summer crowds are long gone, and winter getaways are still in the distance. Golf getaways, desert destinations, end-of-summer cruises and big cities are just a few places your vacation budget will go the furthest. Enjoy the bargains with dry weather characterizing September throughout much of the U.S.

If the prospect of rainy days doesn't bother you, go on a Caribbean vacation at a fraction of the cost of what you'd spend during winter months, now through the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30. For example, Royal Caribbean offers up to 70 percent off on select cruises during this time frame.

BEST: PICNIC ITEMS AND BARBECUE GRILLS

Labor Day is the last official picnic and barbecuing holiday of the year, and you can expect to see slashed prices on everything from brisket to plastic silverware.

Look for sales on potatoes, breakfast items and chicken, as all three items celebrate a "national month." Cook up your feast on a barbecue grill. You'll see grills hit low prices during Labor Day sales, according to DealNews, but you'll find the biggest discounts on clearance items later in September and into October.

WORST: TV SETS

If your TV has those annoying vertical lines that signal a new set is in your future, try to put up with them awhile longer. With Thanksgiving weekend less than 90 days away, a new TV is one item you'll want to hold off on buying in order to reap the best deals of the year. Thanksgiving Day is when you can get the best deals of the year on mid-size sets ranging from 32 inches to 49 inches, according to DealNews. For sets larger than 50 inches, the weeks before Super Bowl Sunday carry some of the best deals, according to Consumer Reports. Retailers want to clear out the large crowd-pleasing sets just before the new models hit the stores in the spring.

WORST: A NEW IPHONE OR SAMSUNG GALAXY

You'll also want to hold off on buying a smartphone. With the expected release of the iPhone 8 this fall, the iPhone 7 will likely drop to all-time low pricing just in time for the Thanksgiving shopping weekend. DealNews suggested that the best bargains on the older model will be on Thanksgiving Day.

Cyber Monday is the best opportunity to find deals on Android smartphones, such as the new Samsung Galaxy 8 Note phablet. The release dates for pre-orders are expected to happen in September, meaning a little patience will get you a much better deal on a Samsung Galaxy 7 than you're bound to find before they hit store shelves.

WORST: KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Updating your kitchen is one of the best home renovations that will pay for itself in the long run. You'll see kitchen appliances large and small advertised on Labor Day sales, but if you want to get the most for your money, you should wait.

Scoop up deals on small kitchen appliances and gadgets for as little as $3 when you head out to shop on Thanksgiving Day, according to DealNews. Major appliances will also be at the best deals of the year on Thanksgiving. DealNews noted savings of up to 90 percent off in years past, meaning it's worth the wait to replace your fridge, stove or dishwasher.