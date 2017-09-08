Power Plate Meals announces downtown Fargo store

A spokesperson for Kilbourne Group said Power Plate Meals could be open there as early as April 2018.

Haylee Houkom and her husband, Seth Houkom, started the business with their West Fargo location and also opened a south Fargo store, 2603 Kirsten Lane, last fall.

Their third location opened May 10 at 4491 S. Washington St. in Grand Forks. The couple announced this summer that they'll bring Power Plate Meals to Bismarck in late October or early November.

Houkom said the company, which offers healthy, pre-packaged meals ready to be microwaved for an average price of $7.50, now makes thousands of meals each week. She said they're also working to open their first store in the Twin Cities by the end of the year.

"Our mission is still to provide a healthy, balanced meal for the general public," she said. "Convenience is really a big thing for us, too."