Judge orders halt to work on Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project

    Toy store coming to West Acres

    By Ryan Johnson Today at 2:35 p.m.
    A view of Legacy Toys' store in Duluth. The company will open its third store in Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center, 3902 13th Ave. S., in the fall of 2017. Special to The Forum

    FARGO—A northern Minnesota toy company will open a store in Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center this fall.

    Officials with the mall, 3902 13th Ave. S., announced Thursday, Sept. 7, the upcoming addition of Legacy Toys east of center court across from an Express store. A news release said West Acres will find Legacy Toys a larger permanent space in the near future.

    The business started in 2012 in Ely, Minn., and opened its second location in Duluth's Miller Hill Mall in 2014 with unique features like two rainforest trees and an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex. Legacy Toys also opened a new warehouse and launched a website last year.

    A written statement from owners Brad and Mistaya Ruoho said their existing locations in MInnesota already get a lot of shoppers from Fargo and requests to open a store here.

    "We're excited to make Fargo our third store and look forward to working with the community to bring Fargo a great toy store for the whole family," the Ruohos wrote.

    West Acres said Legacy Toys will open this fall.

    Ryan Johnson

    Ryan Johnson has been a Forum reporter since 2012 and previously wrote for the Grand Forks Herald.

    RMJohnson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5587
