Toy store coming to West Acres

The business started in 2012 in Ely, Minn., and opened its second location in Duluth's Miller Hill Mall in 2014 with unique features like two rainforest trees and an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex. Legacy Toys also opened a new warehouse and launched a website last year.

A written statement from owners Brad and Mistaya Ruoho said their existing locations in MInnesota already get a lot of shoppers from Fargo and requests to open a store here.

"We're excited to make Fargo our third store and look forward to working with the community to bring Fargo a great toy store for the whole family," the Ruohos wrote.

West Acres said Legacy Toys will open this fall.