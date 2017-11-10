Bankruptcies
Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.
Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.
Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.
Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota
Gerald James and Margo Faye Gauthier, formerly known as Margo Evenson, Parshall, Chapter 7
Mechele Renee Bates, Fargo, Chapter 7
Ryan J. Glenn, Williston, Chapter 13
Jason Patrick and Bonnie Jean Haskins, Bismarck, Chapter 7
Daryl Amber Lee, formerly doing business as Mathews Loe LLC and Daryl Loe, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Tracy M. Leedahl, also known as Tracy Anderson, Fargo, Chapter 7
Jeffrey S. Miller, Williston, Chapter 7
Carole Lynn Campbell, formerly known as Carole Roemmich, Mandan, Chapter 7
Tracie Lyn Potter, formerly known as Tracie Skaurud, Fargo, Chapter 13
Fredrick J. and Ashley M. Baldwin, formerly known as Ashley Zeltinger, Burlington, Chapter 7
Gerry and Zoe Quackenbush, Grand Forks, Chapter 7
Leah Kay Smith, formerly Known as Leah Clark-Smith, Wahpeton, Chapter 7
Debora Wayman, also known as Deb Wayman, Fargo, Chapter 7
Renee Hoffman Skolasinski, formerly known as Renee Cashin, West Fargo, Chapter 7
Philip Nicholas and Hanneli Marie VanHorn, formerly known as Hanneli Marie Burns, Fargo, Chapter 7
Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota
Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Toni N. Henderson, Comstock, Chapter 7
Tracy A. and Natalie L. Hazelton, Moorhead, Chapter 7
Stacy Renee and Daniel Wade Lincoln, also known as Stacy Jasicki, Wadena, Chapter 7
Darwin C. Demartelaere, Sebeka, Chapter 7
Gerald C. and Darla Y. Burke, formerly known as Darla Och, Verndale, Chapter 7