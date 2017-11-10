Bankruptcies

Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

Gerald James and Margo Faye Gauthier, formerly known as Margo Evenson, Parshall, Chapter 7

Mechele Renee Bates, Fargo, Chapter 7

Ryan J. Glenn, Williston, Chapter 13

Jason Patrick and Bonnie Jean Haskins, Bismarck, Chapter 7

Daryl Amber Lee, formerly doing business as Mathews Loe LLC and Daryl Loe, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Tracy M. Leedahl, also known as Tracy Anderson, Fargo, Chapter 7

Jeffrey S. Miller, Williston, Chapter 7

Carole Lynn Campbell, formerly known as Carole Roemmich, Mandan, Chapter 7

Tracie Lyn Potter, formerly known as Tracie Skaurud, Fargo, Chapter 13

Fredrick J. and Ashley M. Baldwin, formerly known as Ashley Zeltinger, Burlington, Chapter 7

Gerry and Zoe Quackenbush, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

Leah Kay Smith, formerly Known as Leah Clark-Smith, Wahpeton, Chapter 7

Debora Wayman, also known as Deb Wayman, Fargo, Chapter 7

Renee Hoffman Skolasinski, formerly known as Renee Cashin, West Fargo, Chapter 7

Philip Nicholas and Hanneli Marie VanHorn, formerly known as Hanneli Marie Burns, Fargo, Chapter 7

Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Toni N. Henderson, Comstock, Chapter 7

Tracy A. and Natalie L. Hazelton, Moorhead, Chapter 7

Stacy Renee and Daniel Wade Lincoln, also known as Stacy Jasicki, Wadena, Chapter 7

Darwin C. Demartelaere, Sebeka, Chapter 7

Gerald C. and Darla Y. Burke, formerly known as Darla Och, Verndale, Chapter 7