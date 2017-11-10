Search
    Bankruptcies

    Chapter 7 is a petition to liquidate assets and discharge debts.

    Chapter 11 is a petition for protection from creditors and to reorganize.

    Chapter 12 is a petition for family farmers to reorganize.

    Chapter 13 is a petition for wage earners to readjust debts.

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court North Dakota

    Gerald James and Margo Faye Gauthier, formerly known as Margo Evenson, Parshall, Chapter 7

    Mechele Renee Bates, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Ryan J. Glenn, Williston, Chapter 13

    Jason Patrick and Bonnie Jean Haskins, Bismarck, Chapter 7

    Daryl Amber Lee, formerly doing business as Mathews Loe LLC and Daryl Loe, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Tracy M. Leedahl, also known as Tracy Anderson, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Jeffrey S. Miller, Williston, Chapter 7

    Carole Lynn Campbell, formerly known as Carole Roemmich, Mandan, Chapter 7

    Tracie Lyn Potter, formerly known as Tracie Skaurud, Fargo, Chapter 13

    Fredrick J. and Ashley M. Baldwin, formerly known as Ashley Zeltinger, Burlington, Chapter 7

    Gerry and Zoe Quackenbush, Grand Forks, Chapter 7

    Leah Kay Smith, formerly Known as Leah Clark-Smith, Wahpeton, Chapter 7

    Debora Wayman, also known as Deb Wayman, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Renee Hoffman Skolasinski, formerly known as Renee Cashin, West Fargo, Chapter 7

    Philip Nicholas and Hanneli Marie VanHorn, formerly known as Hanneli Marie Burns, Fargo, Chapter 7

    Filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Minnesota

    Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

    Toni N. Henderson, Comstock, Chapter 7

    Tracy A. and Natalie L. Hazelton, Moorhead, Chapter 7

    Stacy Renee and Daniel Wade Lincoln, also known as Stacy Jasicki, Wadena, Chapter 7

    Darwin C. Demartelaere, Sebeka, Chapter 7

    Gerald C. and Darla Y. Burke, formerly known as Darla Och, Verndale, Chapter 7

