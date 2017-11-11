Building Permits
Moorhead
Horizon Custom Contracting, 1619 4th St. S., garage, $28,000
Western Products, 608 16th St. N., residential remodeling, $31,828
Goldmark Property Management, 921 18 ½ St. S., nonresidential remodeling, $35,574
Olaf Anderson & Sons, 201 17th St. N., nonresidentlal remodeling, $165,000
Alpha Omega Developments, 2530 20th Ave. S., nonresidential remodeling, $160,000
Fargo
488 45th St. S., new commercial, $354,000
488 45th St. S., parking lot, $50,000
Delta Design & Construction Inc., 2529 58th Ave. S., residential remodeling, $40,000
4643 13th Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $30,000
Olaf Anderson Construction, 3874 15th Ave. N., foundation, $250,000
Allinwall, 1502 E. Gateway Cir. S., new commercial, $45,000
KBW Associates Inc., 4512 33rd St. N., parking lot, $50,000
KBW Associates Inc., 4512 33rd St. N., new commercial, $3,311,200
Minn-Kota Construction Inc., 204 42nd St. S., commercial remodeling, $600,000
Spire Custom Homes, 5885 S. Wildflower Drive, foundation, $200,000
Build Right Inc., 3215 33rd St. S., commercial remodeling, $87,000
Chris Hawley Architect, 4718 S. Foxtail Lane, new residential, $230,000
Fargo Public Schools, 3131 28th St. S., public building, $20,000
Radiant Creative Homes, 5969 S. Wildflower Drive, new residential, $670,000
RDA Inc., 2902 S. University Drive, commercial remodeling, $25,000
Vision Construction, 5120 S. Prosperity Way, commercial remodeling, $85,000
Veit & Company Inc., 5050 30th Ave. S., public building, $82,725
Adams Development, 6736 17th St. S., new residential, $172,500
MBA Development, 1258 10th St. N., commercial remodeling, $29,100
Adams Development, 6754 17th St. S., new residential, $145,000
Adams Development, 6650 17th St. S., new residential, $172,500
Adams Development, 6662 17th St. S., new residential, $144,000
Adams Development, 6628 17th St. S., new residential, $150,000
Adams Development, 6684 17th St. S., new residential, $172,500
4901 13th Ave. S., parking lot, $130,000
4901 13th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $1,450,000
Dietrich Construction, 4041 36th Ave. S., foundation, $350,000
Carpco Inc., 1623 Round Hill Drive, new residential, $550,000
6159 S. Maple Valley Drive, residential remodeling, $28,000
MBA Development, 2766 41st St. S., new multiple, $2,225,000
MBA Development, 2766 41st St. S., parking lot, $325,000
MBA Development, 2836 41st St. S., new multiple, $2,225,000
MBA Development, 2836 41st St. S., parking lot, $325,000
602 43rd St. N., commercial remodeling, $27,000
Benjamin Custom Homes, 7361 20th St. S., new residential, $225,000
Benjamin Custom Homes, 7465 20th St. S., new residential, $225,000
JDP Electric Inc., 200 4th St. S., public building, 592,835
All American Plumbing & Heating, 200 4th St. S., public building, $169,915
JDP Electric Inc., 285 1st Ave. N., public building, $592,835
All American Plumbing & Heating, 285 1st Ave. N., public building, $200,181
Normandin Building & Remodeling, 2521 E. Country Club Drive S., residential remodeling, $50,000
Kilbourne Construction Management, 217 N. Roberts St., commercial remodeling, $250,000
KBW Associates Inc., 3801 15th Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $120,000
Eid Co Buildings, 2269 58th Ave. S., new residential, $231,194
Kaufman Construction, 2702 30th Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $90,000
Meridian Commercial Construction, 501 38th St. S., commercial remodeling, $45,000
Wild & Associates Ltd., 500 2nd Ave. N., commercial remodeling, $25,000
D&U Construction, 77 S. Prairiewood Drive, residential remodeling, $40,000
Building Concepts, 6255 31st St. S., new residential, $1,350,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 1846 75th Ave. S., new residential, $154,000
Heritage Homes, 3631 N. Parker Place, new residential, $370,000
Arch D Design, 4480 23rd Ave. S., commercial remodeling, $20,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 7454 17th St. S., new residential, $168,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 5437 S. Tanner Ave., new residential, $245,000
West Fargo
Bakken Contracting, 705 13th Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $75,000
Don Engebretson Construction, 123 E. Main Ave., commercial remodeling, $75,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 2744 11th St. W., new residential, $175,000
Remodeling by Foss, 835 23rd Ave. E., commercial remodeling, $368,000
Platinum Home Contracting, 1232 29th Ave. W., new residential, $220,000
Platinum Home Contracting, 933 W. Ashley Drive, new residential, $250,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 933 Albert Drive, new residential, $188,000
Jordahl Custom Homes, 1134 Brooks Drive, new residential, $189,000
Designer Homes of FM, 1057 W. Larkin Lane, new residential, $202,000
Platinum Home Contracting, 2160 14th St. W., new residential, $290,000
Titan Homes Inc., 2827 E. Pyle Lane, new residential, $375,000
Titan Homes Inc., 1019 50th Ave. W., new residential, $380,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 798 Albert Drive, new residential, $185,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 788 Albert Drive, new residential, $185,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 802 Albert Drive, new residential, $185,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 925 Albert Drive, new residential, $185,000
Dabbert Custom Homes, 794 Albert Drive, new residential, $195,000
Nicholas Schumacher, 825 48th Ave. W., residential remodeling, $40,000
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 3021 6th St. E., residential remodeling, $24,000
Gateway Building Systems, 630 9th St. N.W., foundation, $155,000
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 1135 W. Wildflower Place, new residential, $400,000
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 3560 6th St. E., new residential, $525,000
Heritage Homes, 2404 10th St. w., new residential, $309,500
Plecity-Kowalski Construction, 4724 W. Chokecherry Court, residential remodeling, $75,000